Can you delete Threads profile without deleting Instagram? Deactivating and workaround explored

The newest rival of Twitter, Threads, has just been launched and has already achieved a record number of downloads in just a few hours. Meta's latest weapon against Twitter is working well until people realize that they are practically trapped in it as they cannot delete their accounts normally. Hence, it has been one of the biggest subjects of debate today if it is safe to sign up or not.

The problem with Threads is that it forces you to delete your Instagram too, if you ever want to delete your account. Hence, many people feel held hostage and have been looking for a way out of this misery. However, unfortunately, you cannot delete your account without sacrificing your Instagram.

You cannot delete your Threads profile without deleting Instagram

If you ever try to delete your account from the app, it will clearly be mentioned that "you'll need to delete your Instagram account" too in the process. Hence, it is clearly impossible to save your Instagram and remove your account from this app simultaneously.

Users are clearly slightly surprised at this mechanic by Meta as deleting your accounts in previous platforms from the company did not hold such jeopardizing measures. Facebook and Instagram have always been commended on their accessibility; however, this problem in Threads is completely new to the users. That said, there is a solution to this issue.

Deactivating your Threads account

Don Pappi @_ngatia_ you can’t only delete your #Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account so maybe just don’t sign up! you can’t only delete your #Threads account without also deleting your Instagram account so maybe just don’t sign up! https://t.co/AGJwiCQscv

Deleting your account is the most extreme method of getting rid of this app. Hence, you should instead deactivate your profile and uninstall the app entirely from your device. Additionally, deactivating your account does not revoke your Instagram access, and you can continue using the platform freely. Hence, it is the most reliable method of doing so.

Simply follow the steps below to deactivate your account:

Navigate to your profile and click on the "Settings" option. A new menu will open up in which you will have to move down and tap on "Account." In the Account menu, select "Deactivate Profile." Finally, tap on Deactivate Threads Profile and select Confirm.

Once completed, your account will be deactivated and will be considered to be inactive until, of course, you log back in again. As it does not delete your Instagram account or data, it is one of the best solutions to this problem. Hence, this is the best option we currently have now in this app which is as close to deleting your account as possible.

