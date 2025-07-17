Can you use ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac?

The recent release of Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac platform has come as exciting news for some, especially considering how powerful modern Apple silicon chipsets have become. On that note, it will be interesting to see how it handles the highest graphics settings.

For those wondering if ray tracing can be used, the answer is yes, it is possible to enable it in Cyberpunk 2077 on the Mac platform. However, not all Apple PCs can handle it. This article delves into the topic of ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac.

How to use ray tracing in Cyberpunk 2077 on Mac

Cyberpunk 2077 does support ray tracing on Mac, but it's not advisable to use it on all Apple silicon chips. The recommended chip for running RT on a Mac PC is the Apple M3 chip, along with 16 GB of unified memory. This configuration offers enough power to comfortably handle ray tracing without suffering major performance drops.

The "For this Mac" preset does not use ray tracing, so you must enable it yourself. Of course, the performance will vary based on the chipset you have in your PC, but you can expect decent numbers as long as you're running them on a Mac or MacBook with at least the M3 chipset.

To manually enable ray tracing, navigate to Ray Tracing through the Graphics settings. You can also choose between the Ray Tracing presets in the Quick Preset settings.

Here are the system requirements for using Ray Tracing on Mac:

30 FPS Performance Target

CPU: Apple M3 Pro

Apple M3 Pro RAM: 16 GB

16 GB Preset: Ray Tracing: Medium

Ray Tracing: Medium Resolution: 1800x1125 or 1920x1080 (with MetalFX DRS enabled manually)

60 FPS Performance Target

CPU: Apple M3 Max

Apple M3 Max RAM: 36 GB

36 GB Preset: Ray Tracing: Medium

Ray Tracing: Medium Resolution: 1800x1125 or 1920x1080 (with MetalFX DRS enabled manually)

The base M3 chipset will fall short if you want to run Cyberpunk at 1080p with ray tracing. You'd need at least the M3 Pro chip with 18 GB of unified memory to hit just 30 FPS. This should give you a good idea of how it will run on less powerful models.

While CD Projekt Red recommends at least the M3 chip, having the M3 Pro chip and sufficient RAM should run ray tracing comfortably on your Mac.

Since most Macs and MacBooks feature a Liquid Retina display, the game should be visually impressive with ray tracing turned on. Not only does it improve the graphics, but it also makes the world much more realistic by working on the reflections and lighting.

