10 celebrities you didn't know were on Threads

One of the first things you would have noticed if you signed up for an account when Instagram's Threads app debuted yesterday was the abundance of famous people, companies, and influencers' posts on your feed. Strangely, several of the top Instagram influencers were still absent from Threads. Similarly, there are some celebrities as well, who have surprisingly joined Threads instantly after its inception yesterday.

Hence, you might be curious about who these celebrities have joined Threads. In this post, we will look at the top ten stars you might think were not on Threads but have joined the new social media platform.

Here are ten celebrities who have joined Threads

1) Bill Gates

Co-founder of Microsoft and one of the most famous entrepreneurs, Bill Gates, also has joined Threads ( Image via Wallpapers.com)

Former co-founder of Microsoft and one of the most successful businessmen, Bill Gates, has also joined Threads. He debuted on the new social media platform by posting a GIF resembling his Twitter account. Bill Gates is known to share his blog posts on his Twitter account, so it would be interesting to see if he does the same on his new Threads account.

2) Steven Bartlett

Steven Bartlett has so far posted multiple times on Threads (Image via Cosmopolitan)

Famous entrepreneur and podcaster Steven Bartlett also was one of the first few joining members of the new app from Meta. For the past three days, he has been posting actively on his Threads account and enjoys more than 150k followers. This impressive feat shows us that the Threads app is gaining popularity.

3) Dalai Lama

Spiritual leader Dalai Lama thanked his followers on his 88th birthday on Threads (Image via Wallpaper Access)

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama has also signed up on Threads. In his only post till now, he has sent a message to his well-wishers and followers, as he celebrated his 88th birthday yesterday. Dalai Lama is also active on other social media platforms, including Twitter and Instagram.

4) Oprah Winfrey

American talk show host and actress Oprah Winfrey has also joined Threads (Image via Wallpapers.com)

American talk show host Oprah Winfrey has also made her first post official post on Threads, which informed her followers that the second adaptation of the popular musical drama, The Color Purple, is releasing on Christmas. She also currently has more than 600k followers on Threads.

5) Adam Waheed

Social media star Adam Waheed has also joined Threads ( Image via Ivory Sandoval-Pinterest)

Adam Waheed, popularly known by his social media name, Adam W, also joined Threads recently. He is famous for his comedy sketches and has so far posted three times on Threads. He is also extremely renowned on other media-sharing platforms, including Youtube and Instagram.

6) Gordan Ramsay

Celebrated chef Gordon Ramsay was one of the first members of Threads (Image via British GQ)

British celebrity chef and one of the most well-known cooking celebrities, Gordon Ramsay, was also one of the first few users of Threads. Ramsay is mainly known for his highly acclaimed restaurants and multiple cookbooks. He has so far posted three times and enjoys more than 650k followers.

7) Tom Fletcher

English singer Tom Fletcher also joined Threads yesterday ( Image via Good Housekeeping)

Tom Fletcher also debuted on Threads recently and currently has close to 50k followers. He is the main singer and rhythm guitarist for the English pop-rock group McFly. Fletcher posted about his latest concert in Leeds, garnering more than 400 likes.

8) Arnold Schwarzenegger

Famous bodybuilder and actor Arnold Schwarzenegger also has made his debut on Threads ( Image via Wallpapers Access)

Famous bodybuilder, actor and former governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also made his Threads account yesterday. Since then, he has been active on the new social media platform and enjoys more than 750k followers. He is recognized as one of the finest bodybuilders and has authored several books and articles.

9) Jimmy Fallon

Popular talk show host Jimmy Fallon made his profile yesterday on Threads (Image via Wallpaper Safari)

James Thomas Fallon, better known as Jimmy Fallon, has also created a profile on Threads. The popular stand-up comedian is best known for his show Saturday Night Live and has hosted multiple celebrities on his talk show over the past three decades. He currently has posted once on Threads and has more than 760k followers.

10) Pat Cummins

Australian test captain Pat Cummins has also posted twice on Threads (Image via Sports Craazy)

Australian Test team captain and right-arm fast bowler Pat Cummins also recently joined Threads and has since posted two times there. He is currently ranked the number-one bowler in ICC test bowling and has won three ICC trophies. When writing, he has more than 45k followers on Threads.

So, you might not be aware of these celebrities, but all of these stars have recently joined Meta's latest social media platform, Threads.

