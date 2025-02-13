Civilization 7 PC: Best graphics settings for RTX 4090

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is the newest entry in the turn-based strategy genre. It introduced a dynamic map system with terrain changes, better gameplay mechanics, and more than its predecessor, Civilization 6. This allows the new Civilization title to offer even better opportunities for players to build, expand, explore, and enjoy all the other various elements of this genre of games.

For those wondering, the title is not very heavy on system resources and can easily run at the highest quality on a setup that uses the Nvidia RTX 4090 GPU. As such, we have curated the best Civilization 7 graphics settings that you should apply for optimal results on such a PC rig.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's Ultra specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 3840 x 2160.

Best settings for Civilization 7 on an RTX 4090 PC at 4K

The game's graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 may not be the latest graphics card on the market, but it is still an extremely powerful GPU that can run Civilization 7 at 4K with high FPS without breaking a sweat.

Here are the graphics settings you should apply for the best result on an RTX 4090 system:

General

GPU selection : Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Game Resolution : 3840 x 2160

: 3840 x 2160 Enable Vertical Sync : Disabled (Enable it if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor)

: Disabled (Enable it if you don't have a G-Sync or G-Sync compatible monitor) Upscale/Anti-aliasing Mode : Off

: Off Graphics Profile: High

Advanced

AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion : High

: High AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Overlay : Disabled

: Disabled Bloom : Enabled

: Enabled Asset Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Particle Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : High

: High Water Quality : High

: High Image Sharpness: Very High

This concludes our foray into the best Civilization 7 graphics settings for RTX 4090. This GPU can run this game at 4K resolution with High settings without a hitch. The framerates achieved by this graphics card on this game are extremely high and easily make for a smooth gaming experience.

However, you should pair a high refresh rate monitor with your system for the best experience.

