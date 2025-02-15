Civilization 7 PC guide: Best graphics settings for RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 is a 4X turn-based strategy title that allows players to create powerful factions of civilizations across all three ages of history: Antiquity, Exploration, and Modern. The game's system requirements are on the lower side, so systems with Nvidia RTX 3060 and 3060 Ti GPUs can easily run it at higher graphical fidelity and framerates.

This article lists all the best settings you can apply to get high FPS and stutter-free gameplay in Firaxis Games' latest offering.

Note: The settings provided below are based on the Civilization 7's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 3060) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 3060 Ti).

What are the best settings for Civilization 7 on RTX 3060?

The game's graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The Nvidia RTX 3060 is almost a four-year-old GPU, but it still offers decent performance and comes with 12GB memory. This graphics card can run Civilization 7 at 1080p with high framerates, even at higher graphical fidelity.

Apply the following settings for the best result:

General

GPU selection : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Game Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Enable Vertical Sync : Enabled

: Enabled Upscale/Anti-aliasing Mode : Off

: Off Graphics Profile: Custom

Advanced

AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion : High

: High AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Overlay : Disabled

: Disabled Bloom : Enabled

: Enabled Asset Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : High

: High Particle Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Quality : High

: High Image Sharpness: High

What are the best settings for Civilization 7 on RTX 3060 Ti?

The Nvidia RTX 3060 Ti is significantly more powerful than the non-Ti GPU, which allows it to run games at high graphical fidelity and deliver high framerates.

Here are all the settings you must apply to get the best performance:

General

GPU selection : Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Game Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Enable Vertical Sync : Enabled

: Enabled Upscale/Anti-aliasing Mode : Off

: Off Graphics Profile: Custom

Advanced

AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion : High

: High AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Overlay : Disabled

: Disabled Bloom : Enabled

: Enabled Asset Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Quality : High

: High Image Sharpness: Very High

The settings above will help you achieve the best performance at the desired resolution for each GPU. We went with a combination of Medium and High graphics settings to ensure the game runs stutter-free.

