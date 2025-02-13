Civilization 7 PC guide: Best graphics settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti

Sid Meier's Civilization 7 was launched on 11 February 2025, and it introduces new gameplay mechanics, navigable rivers, a town, and more to the series. The new additions were carefully designed to provide a better experience for both existing and new Civilization players. The game runs quite well on modern systems with Nvidia RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti GPUs.

This article lists all the graphics settings you need to apply for the best results on newer Nvidia RTX graphics cards like the 4060 and 4060Ti.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The settings provided below are based on the game's recommended specs and shouldn't be used for resolutions higher than 1920 x 1080 (RTX 4060) or 2560 x 1440 (RTX 4060 Ti).

Best settings for Civilization 7 on an RTX 4060 PC

The game's graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The RTX 4060 is the best and most affordable 1080p GPU from Nvidia. It's a fairly powerful card that can even run many modern AAA titles on high graphics settings. As such, playing Civilization 7 on a PC equipped with this GPU shouldn't pose any issues.

Use the following settings on a system with a Nvidia RTX 4060 to get high framerates in this game at 1080p monitor resolution:

General

GPU selection : Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Game Resolution : 1920 x 1080

: 1920 x 1080 Enable Vertical Sync : Enabled

: Enabled Upscale/Anti-aliasing Mode : Off

: Off Graphics Profile: Custom

Advanced

AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion : High

: High AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Overlay : Disabled

: Disabled Bloom : Enabled

: Enabled Asset Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Quality : High

: High Image Sharpness: High

Best settings for Civilization 7 on an RTX 4060 Ti PC

The game's graphics settings page (Image via 2K Games)

The Nvidia RTX 4060 Ti is a budget mid-range GPU designed to provide a decent 1440p gaming experience. It can run Civilization 7 at QHD resolution with high framerates.

Apply the settings provided below for the best results on an RTX 4060 Ti:

General

GPU selection : Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Ti Screen Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Game Resolution : 2560 x 1440

: 2560 x 1440 Enable Vertical Sync : Enabled

: Enabled Upscale/Anti-aliasing Mode : Off

: Off Graphics Profile: Custom

Advanced

AMD FidelityFX Ambient Occlusion : High

: High AMD FidelityFX Screen Space Reflections : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Shadows : Enabled

: Enabled Screen Space Overlay : Disabled

: Disabled Bloom : Enabled

: Enabled Asset Quality : High

: High Texture Quality : Medium

: Medium Particle Quality : High

: High Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Water Quality : High

: High Image Sharpness: High

The above list concludes all of the best Civilization 7 graphics settings for RTX 4060 and 4060 Ti. The two GPUs are designed to play this game at different resolutions, which they do perfectly well. As long as you apply the settings correctly, you will get to enjoy smooth gameplay without any issues.

