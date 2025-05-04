Clair Obscur Expedition 33: Potential fixes for controller not working error on PC

Clair Obscur Expedition 33 can be best enjoyed on PC with a controller instead of a keyboard and mouse setup. However, some gamers have reported facing connectivity issues while using a controller to play Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on PC. In most cases, these issues can be resolved by making a few changes.

Read on to learn how to potentially fix the connectivity issues with your gamepad/ controller on PC while playing Clair Obscur Expedition 33.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work for everyone. However, they are worth trying until Sandfall Interactive rolls out official patches.

Fixing controller issues in Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on PC

1) Restart the game as well as Steam

Restarting the game often fixes this issue (Image via Kepler Interactive)

In most cases, any connectivity issues can be resolved by restarting the game as well as Steam. However, if the issue persists, move on to the next troubleshooting step.

2) Enable/ Disable Steam Input

Steam has an in-built feature that mimics the controls of an Xbox gamepad. Thus, you can use a PS4, PS5, or any other controller, as Steam detects it as an Xbox gamepad. However, more often than not, this can lead to glitches and bugs, such as the one we are discussing. Check if your Steam Input is enabled or not on your PC. To do so, follow these steps:

Launch the Steam application on your PC.

Click on Steam on the top left side of the app’s UI.

on the top left side of the app’s UI. Go to the Controller settings.

settings. Scroll down and locate the Steam Input option.

option. Enable Steam Input by checking the box beside the option.

If Steam Input is already enabled, try disabling it once and then enabling it again.

3) Update your controller

Another simple fix is to update your controller. While it is automatically updated if you're on a console, at times, this step is often overlooked by many gamers. If you're using an Xbox controller, you can do so via the Xbox Accessories App. With a DualSense controller, you must use the PlayStation DualSense Firmware Updater app.

For more Clair Obscur Expedition 33 guides, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.

