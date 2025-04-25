Clair Obscur Expedition 33 stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons

Even though Clair Obscur Expedition 33 is a well-optimized game and seems to work just fine for most people, some players are experiencing issues such as crashing and stuttering while running it on PC. This article will explore the possible reasons behind this and provide potential fixes to help you make the game playable.

Note: The fixes mentioned here are workarounds and are not guaranteed to work in every case. However, they are worth trying until Sandfall Interactive rolls out official patches.

Potential solutions for performance issues with Clair Obscur Expedition 33 on PC

1) Update your GPU drivers

Simply updating your GPU drivers can often fix performance issues (Image via Kepler Interactive)

If you are running older version of graphics drivers, it can often lead to compatibility issues, causing dips in performance, at times even crashing. A simple fix for this is to update your GPU drivers. These can easily be downloaded from Nvidia app or AMD's Adrenalin Edition app.

Nvidia users

If you own an Nvidia graphics card, check for updates using these steps:

Open the Nvidia App .

. You will find the Drivers on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU.

on the left side of the screen. Click to check for new available drivers for your GPU. If there are new drivers available, click Download .

. Once the download is complete, install the drivers by hitting Express Installation.

AMD users

If you own an AMD graphics card, follow these steps:

Download and open the AMD Adrenalin Edition app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates.

app. It will auto-detect any pending driver updates. If you have a driver update pending, click on Download Now .

. Once the download is complete, the driver will begin to install automatically.

2) Run Clair Obscur Expedition 33 as administrator

If the above fix didn't work, try allocating more resources to the game file. This can be done by following these steps:

Right-click on Clair Obscur Expedition 33.exe.

Select Properties .

. Under the Compatibility tab, select Run the program as an administrator .

tab, select . Now, choose Run this program in compatibility mode for and select Windows 8.

3) Verify Integrity of game files

If any of your game files are corrupted or destroyed by any means, it can also lead to frame drops and crashes. To fix it, use Steam's in-built method to check for any damaged files and fix it.

Launch Steam on your PC.

on your PC. Open your Game Library .

. Right-click on Clair Obscur Expedition 33 and open Properties .

and open . Go to the Installed Files tab.

tab. Select Verify Integrity of Game Files and let Steam analyze everything.

