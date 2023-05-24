Corsair 2000D mini ITX case launched: Specs, price, where to buy, and more

After weeks of speculation and leaks, the Corsair 2000D mini-ITX case is finally here. It brings a unique form factor to the ITX lineup, where innovation is key to success. This is also the American hardware veteran's first foray into small form factor (SFF) cases. The company has spent a lot of time on the drawing board with the 2000D: it is made for mini-ITX builds but still supports up to triple-slot GPUs with a maximum length of 365mm.

Even the largest RTX 4090s can be paired with this case. Thus, the biggest complaint with most other cases on the market, like the Ssupd Meshlicious and the Cooler Master NR200P, is solved with this offering.

In addition, users can mount up to a 360mm radiator with this case, ranking it among ITX cases with the most hardware support. However, Corsair had to make the case taller than most SFF offerings in the market to achieve this, at 458mm. In contrast, the Lian Li Lancool 205 Mesh, a full-sized ATX case, is around 485mm in height.

The Corsair 2000D primarily targets lesser desk space usage, taking up only 271mm x 200mm. Overall, given the hardware support, it is an interesting option, to say the least.

The Corsair 2000D might be the perfect next-gen mini-ITX case to buy

The Corsair 2000D has tons of space inside for building a powerful gaming CPU, with 24.4 L of volume. The case is built keeping airflow in mind and is almost entirely covered with meshes on all sides to ensure the components inside can run at full potential without thermal issues.

The case is available in both black and white. In addition, the company bundles three 120mm fans, which may be RGB or not, depending on the model you opt for. Considering its price, this is quite impressive.

Corsair 2000D Airflow Case dimensions 458mm (H) x 271mm (L) x 200mm (W) Colors Black, white Case volume 24.4 L Radiator Compatibility 120mm, 240mm, 280mm, 360mm Case window Tempered glass Case warranty 2 year Maximum CPU cooler height 170mm Maximum PSU length 130mm Case front I/O (1x) USB 3.1 Type C, (2x) USB 3.0, (1x) Audio in/out Case drive bays (3x) 2.5in Maximum GPU length up to 365mm Weight 4.5kg Case power supply SFX Price $139.99 (non-RGB), $199.99 (RGB)

Pricing

The Corsair 2000D RGB Airflow is very minimalistic (Image via Corsair)

Mini-ITX cases are generally priced higher, with multiple options climbing above the $200 mark. The Corsair 2000D, however, has been priced competitively. The base non-RGB variant will cost you $139.99, a great deal for an SFF case. With support for Corsair iCUE, the RGB variant is priced at $60 more, setting you back by $199.99.

The extra cash for a few addressable LEDs makes no sense and is all part of the Corsair tax.

Where to buy the Corsair 2000D Airflow case?

The SFF computer case is now available from every leading PC hardware store. It can also be ordered via Corsair's official store. Additionally, Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target are some leading stores worth considering.

As we await our 2000D review unit, we believe this case could be a great option for SFF fans. However, we can only draw conclusions before testing Corsair's latest hardware.

