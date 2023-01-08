Hyte Y40 case launched at CES 2023 for a budget audience: Specs, features, prices, and more

The Hyte Y40 was launched at CES 2023. It supports a panoramic showcase view of the PC build and is targeted towards a more budget-focused audience as compared to the costlier Y60 that was launched in March 2022.

The new case packs a simpler design language compared to the original model and carries over multiple cues from its older siblings. However, it adds several new aspects that make it a different offering.

The Y60 received fairly positive reviews upon launch and was a commercial success. Thus, it is no surprise that the manufacturer is building on the successful formula to bring their products to more gamers at a cheaper price.

The Hyte Y40 computer case will become available in late January as part of pre-built rigs

A blown-up view of the Hyte Y40 (Image via Hyte)

The Y40 shares multiple aspects with its older sibling. The case is based on a similar chassis, but it is a bit smaller to fit the budget. It packs about 17% less volume, which makes it a bit less spacious to work with.

Thus, it is no surprise that the new model does not support motherboards that are wider than the ATX standard. Cooler support, however, stays the same for the Y60. The Y40 supports up to 280mm radiators on the side and up to 360mm radiators on the top.

The Hyte Y40's appearance

The biggest similarity between the latest offering and its predecessor is the aquarium-like view on the front and side. However, the newer variant is simpler and comes with two glass panels instead of the three seen on the Hyte Y60.

The case is thus completely blocked off on both sides. Thus, to ensure sufficient airflow in and out of the structure, Hyte has added a plethora of ventilation on the rear, top, bottom, and the other side. Whether this will significantly improve cooling efficiency remains to be seen.

The PCIe Riser cable bundled with the Y40 (Image via Hyte)

A highlight of the new case is the bundled custom PCIe riser cable, which will let users showcase their PCs in style.

Hyte is one of the few case makers that bundles a bunch of vertical PCIe slots to ensure sufficient airflow if the GPU is mounted vertically.

Pricing, availability, and editions

The three editions of the Hyte Y40 (Image via Hyte)

The Hyte Y40 is available for purchase now, and it starts from $149. This is $50 cheaper than the starting price of the larger Hyte Y60.

Buyers can choose between the three colorways of the case. The list includes white, black, and red. All of these editions are priced the same.

The Hyte Y40 will also be available as part of pre-built PCs, like its older sibling. Although the listings are not live yet, Hyte's parent company iBuyPower has confirmed that gaming rigs with the case will be available starting from late January.

Conclusion

Overall, the Y40 is a refreshing addition to the $150 PC case lineup. Users who love to showcase the internals of their gaming rig can opt for this rather unconventionally designed option over the other traditional products available in the market.

