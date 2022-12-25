5 best prebuilt PC deals on Amazon

When building a new desktop, there is always a choice between customized and prebuilt PCs. Custom builds let you enjoy complete control over the hardware, as one has to assemble it piece by piece. On the other hand, experienced professionals have assembled prebuilt PCs with general specifications required by users. These can also be modified after purchase.

Though it pays to have a hold over the details of your PC hardware, prebuilt PCs are a good option for those starting to assemble a powerful computer. Remember that incomplete knowledge about the hardware can lead to compatibility issues or sub-optimal performance outputs. So it is always efficient for professionals to handle the core build while users can customize components later.

These prebuilt PCs aren't randomly assembled. Industry experts go through relentless research tests to produce an essential coalition of hardware components that are often versatile. But this means that the specifications chosen are often generic and less dedicated to concentrated needs.

That is why it's advised to research and gain a basic understanding of PCs before buying one that would suit your needs. Nonetheless, the following are the five best-prebuilt PC options on Amazon to get you started.

Note: The prices mentioned might be subject to change.

Prebuilt PCs pack a powerful punch

1) ASUS ROG Strix Gaming Desktop ($1019.00 at Amazon)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 3700X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Super

RAM: 32GB DDR4

Storage: (1TB NVMeSSD)

ROG Strix has a massive list of specifications for its price. A little short on the GPU with the GeForce GTX 1650 Super, it offers a solid 32 GB DDR4 RAM over an AMD Ryzen 7 3700X. The Octa-core processor is more than capable of handling high-end tasks with relative ease.

The base speed is 3.6GHz and goes up to a whopping 4.4GHz. Windows 11 Home comes pre-installed, releasing you of the pain of going through a long OS installation.

ASUS' strongly built tower houses two cooling fans for temperature control. The graphics components are fully customizable and can be upgraded for future needs, making it an excellent prebuilt PC for further customizations.

You can find it here.

2) HP OMEN 25L ($1199.91 at Amazon)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: 8GB GDDR6 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti

RAM: 16GB HyperX RGB DDR4

Storage: 512GB NVMe Gen 3 SSD

The OMEN 25L is a mid-range PC from HP. While a little over $1K, this prebuilt PC has attractive specs. Powered by AMD Ryzen 5 5600X, this PC runs on a Hexa-core CPU allowing up to 12 threads for superior multitasking.

It pairs with HP's B550 motherboard and 16 GB DDR4 RAM to generate reliable computing power. RTX 3070 is adequate for running most of the graphics-heavy software and games.

With its smooth chassis and tempered glass side, the unit shows off its RGB color customizations for a tech-savvy vibe. Thus, HP OMEN 25L is one of the future-oriented prebuilt PCs for gaming and video processing.

You can find it here.

3) Alienware Aurora R10 ($1999.01 at Amazon)

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti

RAM: 16GB DDR4

Storage: 1TB SSD

Dell has a long-standing reputation for producing powerful and sustainable PCs. The Alienware Aurora R10 is quite a versatile prebuilt PC that is good to go for future games and programs.

With 16 GB DDR4 RAM and 1 TB SSD, it produces an ecosystem of high performance with relatively low lag. The GPU consists of an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti capable of running most of the recent games that take a lot of processing power.

AMD's Ryzen 5 5600X has good benchmark performance tracks, especially multitasking. It is an excellent prebuilt PC for work, graphic editing, and gaming. This versatile configuration is an excellent PC to start with and can also be customized according to need.

You can find it here.

4) Acer Predator Orion 7000 ($2599.00 at Amazon)

CPU: Core i7

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

RAM: 32GB

Storage: 1TB SSD & 2TB HDD

Acer Predator Orion 7000 provides the 12th gen Intel Core i7-12700k processor with 32 GB RAM. It comes integrated with Windows 11 Home OS and dedicated graphics. The storage space consists of a 2 TB HDD on top of a 1 TB SSD, making it a massive storehouse for all your storage needs.

The GPU is the top-notch RTX 3080, providing massive processing output for high-end gaming. The chassis has a classic look and is made of lightweight material with enough connecting ports.

Additionally, the unit offers a Predator Cestus 330 Mouse and a Predator Aethon 700 Mechanical Keyboard, to begin with. Thus, this prebuilt PC is a good investment as it provides all of the standard requirements and input devices within the set.

You can find it here.

5) Corsair One i300 compact gaming PC ($2999.99 at Amazon)

CPU: Core i9 12900K (12th gen)

GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti

RAM: 32GB DDR4

Storage: 2TB SSD

Right off the bat, this prebuilt PC boasts some serious computing power with the 12th gen intel core i9 processor. With a robust 32 GB DDR4 RAM, the Corsair One i300 takes care of most single-threaded processes with impressive ease. Wherein it has fewer threads than its competitor Ryzen 9 5950X, the hybrid design makes up for it by a close margin.

It is compatible with the Z690i MINI-ITX motherboard and provides a compact size for the stylish chassis. Gaming on the i300 is a smooth and lifelike experience owing to RTX GeForce 3080, which CUDA and real-time ray tracing technology power.

Integrated with multiple necessary ports, this is one of the most recommended prebuilt PCs for seamless gaming. You can find it here.

These are some of the recommended prebuilt PCs for you to consider before buying one. These components and upgradability are two main factors to consider when buying a sustainable PC.

Poll : 0 votes