With motherboard sizes influencing the overall esthetics and expansion options of a PC, choosing the best parts for a proper gaming rig that is perfectly sized yet powerful is crucial.
Different CPU builds come with varying features and prices. While eliminating SKUs based on pricing is a viable option, it is equally important to make an informed decision.
Enthusiasts will be overwhelmed to learn that motherboards come in as many as seven size options. However, only three or four of them are widely available in the market. This helps us eliminate smaller options such as the nano-ITX.
A guide to choosing the best motherboard size
The most popular sizes today are the standard ATX, micro ATX, and ITX. E-ATX (extended ATX) motherboards are also commonly used. However, manufacturers make such large boards only for high-end chips such as Threadrippers and Xeons. Do bear in mind that only a handful of Z690 or X670 E-ATX boards are commercially available.
When should you choose standard ATX boards?
ATX (Advanced Technologies eXtended) boards measure 12 inches x 9.6 inches (305 mm x 244 mm) with standard ATX being the best choice for most gamers. These boards are easy to work with, come with a bunch of expansion options, and fit well in most large cases.
When should you choose micro-ATX boards?
Micro-ATX, as the name suggests, are smaller variants of the standard ATX boards. Since they are smaller, they pack fewer expansion slots and heatsinks than their larger siblings do.
However, a plus point is that these factors also make micro-ATX boards cheaper. Most H610 offerings are based on the m-ATX form factor and users can find multiple B660 and B650 micro-ATX boards at a significantly lower price point than some other larger options.
Micro-ATX boards don't usually come with any performance differences when pitted against ATX boards. Thus, gamers who do not want to spend too much on a motherboard can opt for a smaller m-ATX board.
When should you choose ITX boards?
Information Technology eXtended (ITX) boards are a technological marvel. These engineering masterpieces pack a number of features in a tiny 3.94 inches x 2.83 inches (100 mm x 72 mm) form factor.
However, users who do not have a use case for an ITX board should stay away from these products as they are more expensive than traditional ATX or m-ATX boards. Thus, unless gamers want to specifically build an ITX PC for space-saving or esthetic purposes, the standard ATX is a better choice.
Alongside these options, there are also E-ATX and Flex ATX motherboards, which are slightly wider versions of the standard ATX boards. This extra space is used to house more RAM slots in X99, or server-grade boards and more heatsinks in X670 or Z690 offerings.
Unless gamers have a specific use case for an E-ATX motherboard, they should avoid these options as they can be expensive.
The Flex ATX is a more compact version of the micro-ATX and has a maximum size of 9 inches x 7.5 inches (229 mm x 191 mm). Most of the cheapest H610 offerings are based on the Flex ATX form factor.
Flex ATX boards are mostly marketed as m-ATX. Buyers should verify the exact dimensions before finalizing their purchase.
These motherboards are mostly riddled with multiple clearance obstacles and a few expansion slots (a maximum of three). Thus, opt for these boards only if you're unable to stretch your budget.