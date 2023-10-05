Cricket 24 system requirements: Minimum and recommended specifications

The Steam page of Cricket 24 is now live in selected regions, and it's the first time that Big Ant Studios has handed out details regarding the specifications of the simulator. Those who want to play the game on PC will have to take notice of the listed settings, which include the minimum and recommended specifications.

Cricket 24 was expected to be available worldwide on October 5, but the release has only taken place on PlayStation as of writing. However, the store pages for the game on both Xbox and PC (Steam) are now live, although those on Steam will have to wait. The only available option for them is to wishlist it if they want to buy it after it goes live. Before doing so, PC players will have to carefully take note of the hardware they require to run the upcoming cricket game.

Cricket 24 PC Minimum settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: Intel i3 2100 (3.1 GHz) / AMD FX 6300 (3.5 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 (4 GB) / AMD Radeon R9 270 (4 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: Though not required, SSD for storage is recommended.

The minimum settings to run the game aren't particularly demanding, so this is great news for those without powerful gaming rigs. Moreover, you can always tweak the in-game settings to reduce the load on your hardware and improve overall performance.

Cricket 24 Recommended settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

Processor: Intel i5 6600K (3.5 GHz) / AMD Ryzen 5 1600X (3.6 GHz)

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti (6 GB) / AMD RX 5700XT (8 GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 60 GB available space

Additional Notes: Though not required, SSD for storage is recommended.

The recommended settings will be important for those who want to run the game perfectly without making sacrifices in rendering quality. Compared to recent AAA titles, the recommended specifications are more accessible.

Do note that installing the game on an SSD will be beneficial due to the proprietary advantages the disk type offers. Additionally, an internet connection is likely only going to be required if you plan on playing an online game mode. There will be both online and offline modes available to choose from, including the eagerly awaited Career Mode.