Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0) best controller settings

The 2.0 update has arrived in Cyberpunk 2077, along with the latest DLC, Phantom Liberty. While the DLC requires a purchase, enhancements to the gameplay and various other updates will come free for those with the base game. If you are delving into the world of Phantom Liberty, it is important to modify some of your controller settings for a more exceptional adventure throughout Night City and Dogtown.

This article will provide you with in-depth guidance for CP 2077 Phantom Liberty's controller settings.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty controller settings for an elevated experience

Control settings

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty control settings. (Image via Sportskeeda)

In Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty, aiming with a controller is proving difficult for numerous console players. The combat mechanics can be peculiar and clumsy, yet there are a multitude of controller options that can alleviate this problem. Detailed settings are mentioned below:

Controls:

Controller Vibration : 0

: 0 Steering Sensitivity : 85

: 85 Inner Dead Zone : 0.10

: 0.10 Outer Dead Zone : 0.90

: 0.90 User Interface Haptic Feedback: On

Vehicle:

Hold to Fire : On

: On Reverse Camera Target Input : Off

: Off Camera Auto Reset Time : 3

: 3 Third-Person Perspective Camera Angle: Low

First-Person Camera (Mouse)

Horizontal Sensitivity : 5

: 5 Invert Horizontal Axis : Off

: Off Vertical Sensitivity : 5

: 5 Invert Vertical Axis : Off

: Off Zoom Sensitivity Reduction: 1

Third Person Camera (Mouse)

Horizontal Sensitivity : 3

: 3 Invert Horizontal Axis : Off

: Off Vertical Sensitivity : 3

: 3 Invert Vertical Axis: Off

First-Person Camera (Controller)

Horizontal Sensitivity : 18

: 18 Invert Horizontal Axis : Off

: Off Vertical Sensitivity : 10

: 10 Invert Vertical Axis : Off

: Off Zoom Sensitivity Reduction : 2

: 2 Show Advanced Options: Off

Third-Person Camera (Controller)

Horizontal Sensitivity : 10

: 10 Invert Horizontal Axis : Off

: Off Vertical Sensitivity : 10

: 10 Invert Vertical Axis : Off

: Off Response Curve: Recommended

Keybindings

Keybindings for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Quick Scan : LB

: LB Scanning Mode : LB (hold)

: LB (hold) Melee Block/Ranged Aim : LT

: LT Sprint : Left Stick Button

: Left Stick Button Photo Mode : Left Stick Button + Right Stick Button

: Left Stick Button + Right Stick Button Move : Left Stick

: Left Stick Use Combat Gadget : RB

: RB Aim Combat Gadget : RB (hold)

: RB (hold) Ranged Shoot/Melee Fast Attack : RT

: RT Melee Strong Attack : RT

: RT Dialogue Up/Use Item/Aiming Zoom In : Up (D-Pad)

: Up (D-Pad) Dialogue Down/Aiming Zoom Out/Cycle Objectiv e: Down (D-Pad)

e: Down (D-Pad) Photo Menu : Down-hold (D-Pad)

: Down-hold (D-Pad) Open Notifications : Left (D-Pad)

: Left (D-Pad) Call Vehicle : Right (D-Pad)

: Right (D-Pad) Open Garage : Right-hold (D-Pad)

: Right-hold (D-Pad) Interact/Reload : X

: X Draw Weapon/Holster Weapon (Double-Tap) : Y

: Y Quick-Access Menu : Y (hold)

: Y (hold) Handbrake : A

: A Crouch : B

: B Quick Melee Attack/Scanning : Right Stick Button

: Right Stick Button Look Around: Right Stick

This concludes our guide to the best controller settings for Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty (2.0).