Cyberpunk 2077: settings you need to change before playing

Amidst the flurry of attention it's receiving, Cyberpunk 2077's latest update is set to elevate the game's action-packed RPG experience. Not only will the update push the combat to new heights, but a set of refinements will also be introduced to boost the overall gameplay in Night City and Dogtown.

Furthermore, alongside the new DLC, the game is also getting a plethora of updates for the main game, and that's completely free. However, Cyberpunk 2077 requires the best settings to be utilized.

This guide will provide you with some of the most optimal in-game settings you need to change.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay settings, graphics settings, and more for an optimal experience

Gameplay settings

Difficulty:

Game Difficulty : Your preference

: Your preference Aim Assist : Standard

: Standard Snap to Target : On

: On Aim Assist - Melee Combat : Standard

: Standard Aim Assist - Vehicle Combat : On

: On Additive Camera Motions : Full

: Full Weapon Sway: On Weapon

Performance:

Crowd Density : Low

: Low HDD Mode: Auto

Miscellaneous:

Tutorials : Your preference

: Your preference Skipping Dialogues : Skip By Line

: Skip By Line Enable cross-platform Saves : On

: On Enable Analytics : On

: On Photo Mode Enabled: On

Holocalls:

Skip NCPD Dispatcher Holocalls : On

: On Skip Holocalls from Fixters: Off

If you're looking to personalize your experience with Cyberpunk 2077, don't hesitate to opt for the difficulty settings that align with your abilities. Whether you're keen on the standard game or want to elevate the stakes, selecting Hard Mode is a surefire way to do so. Another option is to disable Aim Assist.

It's best to keep in mind that for those who have a less advanced CPU, setting the Crowd Density option to Low can enhance the FPS by up to 20% in Cyberpunk 2077.

Graphics settings

Preset:

Quick Preset : Custom

: Custom Texture Quality: Medium

Resolution Scaling:

Dynamic Resolution Scaling : Off

: Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1 : Off

: Off Inter Xe Super Sampling 1.1: Off

Basic:

Field of View : 70

: 70 Film Grain : Your preference

: Your preference Chromatic Aberration : On

: On Depth of Field : On

: On Lens Flare : On

: On Motion Blur: Off

Advanced:

Contact Shadows : On

: On Improved FACIAL Lighting Geometry : On

: On Anisotropy : 16

: 16 Local Shadow Mesh Quality : High

: High Local Shadow Quality : Medium

: Medium Cascaded Shadows Range : Low

: Low Cascaded Shadows Resolution : High

: High Distant Shadows Resolution : High

: High Volumetric Fog Resolution : Medium (High if using DLSS)

: Medium (High if using DLSS) Volumetric Cloud Quality : Medium

: Medium Max Dynamic Decals : Ultra

: Ultra Screen Space Reflections Quality : Low/Off

: Low/Off Subsurface Scattering Quality : High

: High Ambient Occlusion : Low/Medium

: Low/Medium Color Precision : High

: High Mirror Quality : Medium

: Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

Video settings

Display:

Monitor : Your main monitor

: Your main monitor VSync : Off

: Off Maximum FPS : Off

: Off Windowed Mode : Fullscreen

: Fullscreen Resolution : Main monitor's maximum resolution

: Main monitor's maximum resolution HDR Mode : None

: None NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost Enabled

Sound settings

Dynamic Range:

Presets: Your main audio output

Volume:

Master Volume : 100

: 100 SFX Volume : 75

: 75 Dialogue Volume : 85

: 85 Music Volume : 60

: 60 Car Radio Volume: 50

Misc:

Mute Detection Sounds : Off

: Off Disable Copyrighted Music : Off (On if you're streaming on YouTube or Twitch)

: Off (On if you're streaming on YouTube or Twitch) Disable Spatial Audio : Off

: Off Use Xaudio API: Off

Subtitles:

Cinematic : On

: On Display radio subtitles : Off

: Off Text Size : 42

: 42 Overhead : On

: On Overhead Text Size : 32

: 32 Background Opacity: 30