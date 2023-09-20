Cyberpunk 2077: settings you need to change before playing

Amidst the flurry of attention it's receiving, Cyberpunk 2077's latest update is set to elevate the game's action-packed RPG experience. Not only will the update push the combat to new heights, but a set of refinements will also be introduced to boost the overall gameplay in Night City and Dogtown.
Furthermore, alongside the new DLC, the game is also getting a plethora of updates for the main game, and that's completely free. However, Cyberpunk 2077 requires the best settings to be utilized.
This guide will provide you with some of the most optimal in-game settings you need to change.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 gameplay settings, graphics settings, and more for an optimal experience
Gameplay settings
Difficulty:
- Game Difficulty: Your preference
- Aim Assist: Standard
- Snap to Target: On
- Aim Assist - Melee Combat: Standard
- Aim Assist - Vehicle Combat: On
- Additive Camera Motions: Full
- Weapon Sway: On Weapon
Performance:
- Crowd Density: Low
- HDD Mode: Auto
Miscellaneous:
- Tutorials: Your preference
- Skipping Dialogues: Skip By Line
- Enable cross-platform Saves: On
- Enable Analytics: On
- Photo Mode Enabled: On
Holocalls:
- Skip NCPD Dispatcher Holocalls: On
- Skip Holocalls from Fixters: Off
If you're looking to personalize your experience with Cyberpunk 2077, don't hesitate to opt for the difficulty settings that align with your abilities. Whether you're keen on the standard game or want to elevate the stakes, selecting Hard Mode is a surefire way to do so. Another option is to disable Aim Assist.
It's best to keep in mind that for those who have a less advanced CPU, setting the Crowd Density option to Low can enhance the FPS by up to 20% in Cyberpunk 2077.
Graphics settings
Preset:
- Quick Preset: Custom
- Texture Quality: Medium
Resolution Scaling:
- Dynamic Resolution Scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off
- Inter Xe Super Sampling 1.1: Off
Basic:
- Field of View: 70
- Film Grain: Your preference
- Chromatic Aberration: On
- Depth of Field: On
- Lens Flare: On
- Motion Blur: Off
Advanced:
- Contact Shadows: On
- Improved FACIAL Lighting Geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 16
- Local Shadow Mesh Quality: High
- Local Shadow Quality: Medium
- Cascaded Shadows Range: Low
- Cascaded Shadows Resolution: High
- Distant Shadows Resolution: High
- Volumetric Fog Resolution: Medium (High if using DLSS)
- Volumetric Cloud Quality: Medium
- Max Dynamic Decals: Ultra
- Screen Space Reflections Quality: Low/Off
- Subsurface Scattering Quality: High
- Ambient Occlusion: Low/Medium
- Color Precision: High
- Mirror Quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
Video settings
Display:
- Monitor: Your main monitor
- VSync: Off
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed Mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: Main monitor's maximum resolution
- HDR Mode: None
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: On with Boost Enabled
Sound settings
Dynamic Range:
- Presets: Your main audio output
Volume:
- Master Volume: 100
- SFX Volume: 75
- Dialogue Volume: 85
- Music Volume: 60
- Car Radio Volume: 50
Misc:
- Mute Detection Sounds: Off
- Disable Copyrighted Music: Off (On if you're streaming on YouTube or Twitch)
- Disable Spatial Audio: Off
- Use Xaudio API: Off
Subtitles:
- Cinematic: On
- Display radio subtitles: Off
- Text Size: 42
- Overhead: On
- Overhead Text Size: 32
- Background Opacity: 30