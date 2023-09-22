Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4090 (2.0)

The Nvidia RTX 4090 is the best GPU for playing Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty. It is the most powerful video card you can buy right now and is way faster than the last-gen Big Ferocious GPU (BFGPU), the RTX 3090, and the 3090 Ti. The added rasterization and ray tracing horsepower mean that every modern game plays at the highest settings without major performance tweaks.

With this GPU, you can enjoy Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 at the maximum eye candy without worrying about framerates at 4K. However, the title can get very demanding with every setting cranked up.

Even the RTX 4090 might run the game at 30 FPS with these settings applied, which is sub-optimal for a first-person shooter. Therefore, players need to fine-tune the settings.

In this article, we go over the best settings for the RTX 4090 in Cyberpunk 2077. With the new 2.0 update and the Phantom Liberty expansion, the game is now more demanding than ever.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for Nvidia RTX 4090

The RTX 4090 supports DLSS 3 and frame generation, which Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 players can rely on to drastically improve framerates at 4K resolutions. Moreover, the game can be played with a mix of high and ultra settings applied on the Nvidia flagship. We recommend turning DLSS on but not going above the Ultra preset. Psycho is a massive performance tanker.

The following settings work best for the RTX 4090 in Cyberpunk 2077 2.0:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: On

On DLSS Super Resolution: Quality

Quality Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Off

Off AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: Off

Off Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: On

On Chromatic aberration: On

On Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

A mix of high and ultra settings is recommended for the 4090 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 8

8 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: High

High Cascaded shadows range: High

High Cascaded shadows resolution: High

High Volumetric fog resolution: High

High Volumetric cloud quality: Ultra

Ultra Max dynamic decals: Ultra

Ultra Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: High

High Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: High

High Mirror quality: High

High Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: High

Ray tracing

Ray tracing settings for the 4090 (Image via CD Projekt Red)

Ray tracing: On

On Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: On

On Ray-traced local shadows: On

On Ray-traced lighting: Ultra

Ultra Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 3840 x 2160

3840 x 2160 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: On + Boost

The RTX 4090 is the king of graphics cards at the moment. It can deliver the best experiences in the most demanding video games without breaking a sweat.