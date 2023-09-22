Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for ROG Ally (2.0)

The ROG Ally is one of the better handhelds for playing Cyberpunk 2077 since it is among the more powerful options in the market. It packs considerably more rendering power than the Steam Deck, allowing gamers to crank up the settings in the game for better visuals. The device also has a 1080p display, which adds to the overall experience.

However, the Ally can't play Cybperunk anywhere close to the highest settings, and gamers will need to tweak the graphics options for a stable and smooth experience. The game allows you to change several graphics and video settings, and it can be challenging to navigate through the list of options.

To ease your work, we will list the best settings for the ROG Ally in this article. Do note we are targeting around 40 FPS in the game.

Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for ROG Ally

Although Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty run at full HD on the ASUS ROG Ally, the handheld can only manage a playable framerate with a mix of medium and high settings applied. This is primarily because of the hardware limitations of the device.

We recommend the following settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the best experience on the ROG Ally:

Graphics

Quick preset: Custom

Custom Texture quality: High

Nvidia DLSS

DLSS frame generation: N/A

N/A DLSS Super Resolution: N/A

N/A Nvidia DLAA: Off

Resolution scaling

Dynamic resolution scaling: Off

Off AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced

Balanced AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.50

0.50 Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off

Basic

Field of view: 80

80 Film grain: Off

Off Chromatic aberration: Off

Off Depth of field: On

On Lens flare: On

On Motion blur: High

Advanced

Contact shadows: On

On Improved facial lighting geometry: On

On Anisotropy: 16

16 Local shadow mesh quality: High

High Local shadow quality: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows range: Medium

Medium Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium

Medium Distance shadows resolution: Low

Low Volumetric fog resolution: Low

Low Volumetric cloud quality: Medium

Medium Max dynamic decals: High

High Screen space reflection quality: High

High Subsurface scattering quality: Medium

Medium Ambient occlusion: High

High Color precision: Medium

Medium Mirror quality: Medium

Medium Level of Detail (LOD): High

High Crowd density: Low

Ray tracing

Ray tracing: Off

Off Ray-traced reflections: Off

Off Ray-traced sun shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced local shadows: Off

Off Ray-traced lighting: Low

Low Path tracing (Technology preview): Off

Off Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On

Video

Monitor: As per your preference

As per your preference VSync: bOff

Maximum FPS: Off

Off Windowed mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Resolution: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 HDR mode: As per your preference

As per your preference Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: N/A

Cyberpunk runs pretty well on the ROG Ally with these settings applied. However, it is important to acknowledge that the game doesn't look the best with FSR set to balanced. The upscaling tech isn't as polished as DLSS, and artifacts are more common, but you couldn't ask more from a portable handheld that fits in your backpack.