Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: Best graphics settings for ROG Ally (2.0)

The ROG Ally is one of the better handhelds for playing Cyberpunk 2077 since it is among the more powerful options in the market. It packs considerably more rendering power than the Steam Deck, allowing gamers to crank up the settings in the game for better visuals. The device also has a 1080p display, which adds to the overall experience.
However, the Ally can't play Cybperunk anywhere close to the highest settings, and gamers will need to tweak the graphics options for a stable and smooth experience. The game allows you to change several graphics and video settings, and it can be challenging to navigate through the list of options.
To ease your work, we will list the best settings for the ROG Ally in this article. Do note we are targeting around 40 FPS in the game.
Best Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 graphics settings for ROG Ally
Although Cyberpunk 2077 2.0 and Phantom Liberty run at full HD on the ASUS ROG Ally, the handheld can only manage a playable framerate with a mix of medium and high settings applied. This is primarily because of the hardware limitations of the device.
We recommend the following settings in Cyberpunk 2077 for the best experience on the ROG Ally:
Graphics
- Quick preset: Custom
- Texture quality: High
Nvidia DLSS
- DLSS frame generation: N/A
- DLSS Super Resolution: N/A
- Nvidia DLAA: Off
Resolution scaling
- Dynamic resolution scaling: Off
- AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1: Balanced
- AMD FSR 2.1 image sharpening: 0.50
- Intel Xe Super Samping 1.1: Off
Basic
- Field of view: 80
- Film grain: Off
- Chromatic aberration: Off
- Depth of field: On
- Lens flare: On
- Motion blur: High
Advanced
- Contact shadows: On
- Improved facial lighting geometry: On
- Anisotropy: 16
- Local shadow mesh quality: High
- Local shadow quality: Medium
- Cascaded shadows range: Medium
- Cascaded shadows resolution: Medium
- Distance shadows resolution: Low
- Volumetric fog resolution: Low
- Volumetric cloud quality: Medium
- Max dynamic decals: High
- Screen space reflection quality: High
- Subsurface scattering quality: Medium
- Ambient occlusion: High
- Color precision: Medium
- Mirror quality: Medium
- Level of Detail (LOD): High
- Crowd density: Low
Ray tracing
- Ray tracing: Off
- Ray-traced reflections: Off
- Ray-traced sun shadows: Off
- Ray-traced local shadows: Off
- Ray-traced lighting: Low
- Path tracing (Technology preview): Off
- Path tracing in photo mode (Technology preview): On
Video
- Monitor: As per your preference
- VSync: bOff
- Maximum FPS: Off
- Windowed mode: Fullscreen
- Resolution: 1920 x 1080
- HDR mode: As per your preference
- Nvidia Reflex Low Latency: N/A
Cyberpunk runs pretty well on the ROG Ally with these settings applied. However, it is important to acknowledge that the game doesn't look the best with FSR set to balanced. The upscaling tech isn't as polished as DLSS, and artifacts are more common, but you couldn't ask more from a portable handheld that fits in your backpack.