  Discord Social SDK released for multiplayer games: Everything you need to know

Discord Social SDK released for multiplayer games: Everything you need to know

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Mar 17, 2025 17:06 GMT
Discord is a multi-platform app
Discord is a multi-platform app (Image via Discord)

Discord has released a new Social SDK for game developers, which allows them to integrate it as a communications program inside their multiplayer titles. Since the SDK is completely free, it allows them to save a lot of resources spent on third-party communications programs. On top of that, an integrated Discord will deliver better social functionality and an enhanced multiplayer experience.

In this article, we will look at everything the Discord Social SDK provides and explain what it could mean for gaming.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Discord releases a new Social SDK for multiplayer games

Discord Social SDK (Image via Discord)
Discord Social SDK (Image via Discord)

At the Game Developers Conference (GDC 2025), Discord announced the new Social SDK for game developers. It will allow them to integrate all of Discord's social functionality and player communications features.

This free tool will be available for all developers, whether a small indie team or a large corporation. The Social SDK is compatible with games built on C++, Unity, or the popular Unreal Engine. It will be supported on both Windows 11 and macOS.

Discord aims for a developer-first strategy with the SDK

With the release of the Social SDK, Discord is going for a developer-first strategy. The company is also developing features, such as a cross-platform messaging service and linked channels, to help developers deliver a better experience to their audience.

Discord Social SDK's key features

Here are some of the features that players will enjoy when the SDK is integrated into their favorite games:

  • Multi-platform Friends List: Players from Xbox, PlayStation, and even PC can communicate seamlessly.
  • Direct Game Invites: Players will be able to send invites to their Discord friends from inside the game without even installing the Discord app.
  • Rich online presence: When you are in a game, your status will be displayed to your friends on Discord, and they can join immediately.
  • Flexible Discord account requirements: You can communicate with other users in the same game even if you don't have a Discord account.
Discord believes gamers play three times longer and are likely to return for more when playing with friends on Discord. If the Social SDK is integrated into the games, it will become even more fun, but it remains to be seen how well it is implemented.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan
