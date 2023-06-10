Does PS4 have Discord? How to use and more explored

Discord has transitioned to the go-to platform for online voice chat; thus, even PS4 gamers want a piece of the pie. This article will explore some ways to use Discord on a last-gen PlayStation. Sony has officially rolled out the app for the new PS5. But, gamers on the last-gen console didn't get the app, making their lives harder. Although most online games like Apex Legends and Fortnite bundle an in-game voice chat option, it isn't nearly as robust as what Discord offers.

Moreover, single-player titles like Uncharted don't have them in the first place. It is worth noting that PlayStation came up with its alternative to Discord called Party Chat, which lets gamers on the PS4 chat with each other while playing games. That said, the solution is not as viable.

Using an Astro MixAmp: the best way to use Discord on PS4

Using an Astro MixAmp and a PC provides the best experience while using Discord's VoIP features on the PlayStation. Currently, the amplifier is selling for $188 without the microphone.

After purchasing the MixAmp and connecting your headphones, connect it to the PS4 via a USB cable and an optical cable (or an HDMI audio extractor if you are on a PS4 Slim). After this, you need to perform some setup. The necessary steps are as follows:

Step 1) Set the MixAmp to PS mode by flipping the little switch in the rear. Then, on your PS4, open up Settings.

Step 2) Go to Devices → Audio Devices. Under Input Devices, click on the headphones you have connected to the MixAmp.

Step 3) Next, head over to the list of Output Devices and select TV or AV Amplifier. This will ensure your MixAmp handles all the audio features of the console.

Step 4) Go back to the previous screen. Next, head to Sound and Screen → Audio Output settings. Under Primary Output, choose Digital Out (Optical) and set Audio Format to Bitstream (Dolby).

Once you have done this initial setup, fire up Discord on a PC and get your hands on a 3.5mm audio cable. Connect it to the AUX port at the back of the MixAmp and plug the other end into your PC. Connect the microphone to your PC and set the audio output port to the MixAmp from Discord settings.

This should let you seamlessly use Discord on the PS4 and still enjoy great audio quality, like listening to all footsteps clearly. Using this mode, you can easily switch between Discord and Play Chat.

Does Discord work on PS4 without MixAmp?

It is worth noting that there isn't an official way to use the voice chatting platform on the last-gen console from Sony, and gamers will have to rely on other techniques to get the VoIP features up and running. Some of these methods involve depending on MixAmps, which is a robust solution but costs hundreds of dollars.

The console sells for $330 and is on shelves with a free copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II while the Astro MixAmp is priced at $250 with the headphones. It doesn't make sense to purchase a piece of hardware almost as expensive as the console these days to get access to a single feature.

Thus, we will explore the other alternatives that do the trick without costing much in the following section.

Method 1: Download the Discord beta on your PlayStation

Sony rolled out the Discord app in beta mode a few months before it was officially released for the PlayStation 5. Theoretically, you should be able to install the app on the console and get it running. Do note that it might be difficult to get hold of the Discord beta app and this method might not work for everyone.

Step 1) Install the Discord beta app on your PS4.

Step 2) Next, link Discord to your account by going to Settings→Users and Accounts→Linked Services. Choose the Link via a QR code.

Step 3) On your smartphone, open up Discord. Swipe left to view the servers, then click on your profile icon on the bottom right, and from the new window that appears, click on "Scan QR code." Scan the code displayed on the console, authorize the login, and you should be able to use the app on your PS4.

Method 2: Use a USB soundcard for an audio chat

Before getting started with this process, ensure you have the following items:

A USB soundcard (any cheap $5 card would do the job for a basic audio call) A 3.5mm male-to-female Y-splitter cable Two 3.5mm AUX cables

This workaround will essentially fuse the audio output and input from your PC and PS4 to enable seamless audio chatting in any game.

Step 1) Log in to Discord on your PC and join the preferred audio channel.

Step 2) Connect the USB soundcard to any USB Type-A outputs of your PC. Then connect the microphone's cable to the audio input port of the soundcard (leave it empty if you are using webcam/in-built audio). Plug in one of your 3.5mm AUX cables into the audio output cable and its other end to one of the inputs of the Y-splitter.

Step 3) Take the other 3.5mm AUX controller and connect one of its ends to the Y-splitter and the other to your PS4 controller. This should do the trick and you will be able to use Discord audio chat while gaming on the PS4.

