EA FC Mobile 24 system requirements - Minimum and recommended settings

EA FC Mobile 24's official release is still some time away, and players can enjoy the limited beta available in specific regions. Although the mobile version of the popular video game isn't too demanding, not all devices will be able to run it. Hence, fans need to know whether their devices meet the basic requirements before the full launch.

While most of the core gameplay follows the typical FIFA formula, exciting additions like Power Shots and Sweeping Tackles are being introduced in EA FC Mobile 24. These features are already accessible in the limited beta version of the game, and more additions are expected to be revealed with the full release.

EA FC Mobile 24 minimum system requirements

Whether you are playing EA FC Mobile 24 on iOS or Android, there are some minimum hardware requirements that your device will need to meet to be able to download and run the game. If your device is below the threshold, it's highly likely that the game will not be downloadable at all.

iOS

iPhone 7 and later

iPod Touch (7th Gen) and later

iPad (2017) and later

iPad Air 2 and later

iPad Pro (2016) and later

iPad Mini 5 and later

Android

Samsung Galaxy: S6/S6 Edge/S6+/S7/S7 Edge/S7+/S8/S8+/S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S10e/S20/S20+/S20FE/S20Ultra/ S21/S21+/S21FE/S21Ultra, Note 5/8/9/10/10+/20, Tab S3/S4/S5e/S6

Google: Pixel/Pixel XL/Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL/Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL/Pixel 3a/Pixel 3a XL/Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL/Pixel 4a/Pixel 5/Pixel 5a/Pixel 6/Pixel 6a/Pixel 6 Pro

Asus: Zenfone 3/Zenfone 5/Zenfone 6/ROG Phone/ROG Phone II

LG: G5/G6/G7/G8/V20/V30/V35/V40/V50

Nokia: 8/8.1/9 Pureview

OnePlus: 3T/5/5T/6/6T/7/7 Pro/8/8T/8 Pro/9/9 Pro

Razer: Phone/Phone 2

Xiaomi: Mi 5/5S/5S Plus/6/6 Plus/8/8 Explorer/8SE/Mi Mix/Mi Mix 2/Mi Mix 2S/Mi Mix 3/Mi Note 2/Note 7/K20/K20 Pro/Black Shark/Black Shark 2

HTC: One M9/10/U Ultra/U11/ U11+/U12+/U19e/U20

Lenovo (Motorola): Moto G/G+/X/Z/Z Droid/Z2 Force

Sony Xperia: X Performance/XA/XA Ultra/XA1/XA1 Ultra/XA2/XZ/XZ Premium/XZ1/XZ2/XZ3/Z4/Z5/Z5 Premium

EA FC Mobile 24 will also have an option to run at 60 FPS. However, this will not be available on all devices. Here are the minimum requirements to enjoy the higher refresh rate.

iOS

iPhone 8 and later

iPod Touch (7th Gen) and later

iPad (2018) and later

iPad Air (2019) and later

iPad Pro (2017) and later

iPad Mini 5 and later

Android

Samsung Galaxy: S9/S9+/S10/S10+/S10e/S20/S20+/S20FE/S20Ultra/S21/S21+/S21FE/ S21Ultra, Note 9/10/10+/20, Tab S3/S4/S5e/S6

Google: Pixel/Pixel XL/Pixel 2/Pixel 2 XL/Pixel 3/Pixel 3 XL/Pixel 3a/Pixel 3a XL/Pixel 4/Pixel 4 XL/Pixel 4a/Pixel 5/Pixel 5a/Pixel 6/Pixel 6a/Pixel 6 Pro

Asus: Zenfone 3/Zenfone 5/Zenfone 6/ROG Phone/ROG Phone II

LG: G7/G8/V30/V35/V40/V50

Nokia: 8/8.1/9 Pureview

OnePlus: 5/5T/6/6T/7/7 Pro/8/8T/8 Pro/9/9 Pro

Razer: Phone/Phone 2

Xiaomi: 6/6 Plus/8/8 Explorer/8SE/Mi Mix 2/Mi Mix 2S/Mi Mix 3/Mi Note 2/Note 7/K20/K20 Pro/Black Shark/Black Shark 2

HTC: U11/ U11+/U12+/U19e/U20

Lenovo (Motorola): Z2 Force

Sony Xperia: XZ Premium/XZ1/XZ2/XZ3/Z4/Z5/Z5 Premium

Finally, the H2H or Head-to-Head mode will be available in EA FC Mobile 24. This game mode has a separate set of requirements for all devices.

It is important to note that the requirements could change slightly before the game is officially released. The release date of EA Sports FC Mobile 24 is yet to be announced, but it's expected to be around September 2023.