Early PS6 SoC specs leaked: Everything you need to know

Sony's PS6 is far from releasing anytime soon, but that won't stop the leaks from coming. The first PlayStation 6 leak came from a credible Chiphell Forum leaker, zhangzhonghao, who has a history of delivering accurate leaks. Another prominent leaker, Kepler_L2, has corroborated this leak and added some interesting information about the PS6 silicon development and a probable release timeline.

In this article, we will analyze the new PlayStation 6 leaks and explain what they could mean for the future of the console.

Note: This article is based on leaks that are subject to change. Readers are advised to take the information presented herein with a grain of salt.

PlayStation 6 SoC design leaks

The PS5 Pro console design (Image via Sony)

While speaking on the NeoGAF Forum, Kepler_L2 leaked a whole bunch of details about the SoC (System on a chip) that could power the PS6. According to this leaker, the chip that will power the next-gen PlayStation will feature the upcoming UDNA architecture. For context, AMD officially confirmed UDNA as a next-gen architecture, which will combine both RDNA (consumer) and CDNA (data center) architectures.

The UDNA architecture is essentially a replacement for the RDNA 5. If you take this leak at face value, the PS6 SoC could be significantly more powerful than the PlayStation 5, whose chip is based on the RDNA 2 architecture.

According to Kepler_L2, the design phase of the PlayStation 6 chip is complete and is currently getting validated in the Pre-Silicon phase. This is a standard testing phase to ensure the design of the first production-level chip is ready, which is usually marked as A0.

Kepler_L2 believes this A0 chip design will tape out later this year, 2025. Those familiar with Sony's production know there is a two-year cadence between the A0 tapeout and the actual release. Therefore, there is a good chance that the PS6 could be released in 2027 unless there are issues with the SoC development.

As for the CPU, there are no leaks on this, but we suspect it could be the upcoming AMD Zen 6 architecture. However, that's just pure speculation on our part.

The PS6 SoC could include a 3D V-cache die

Chiphell Forum leaker zhangzhonghao suggested that Sony is considering including a 3D V-cache die stacked on top of the PlayStation 6 SoC, which could significantly boost the performance of the CPU and GPU. We have seen first-hand the benefits of using 3D V-cache in the Ryzen processor, which sounds exciting.

Nonetheless, we are probably 2-3 years away from the release of the PS6, so anything can change in the future.

