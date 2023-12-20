PS6 is expected to launch after GTA 6: Rumor explored

The PlayStation 6 (or simply PS6) is expected to launch around two years after Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 on the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. While Sony has yet to confirm its next gaming console, gaps between previous generations of PlayStation have led many to believe that the PS6 could potentially come out just a few years after the next Grand Theft Auto installment, which is releasing in 2025.

Interestingly, there are also rumors about a PS5 Pro being released soon; however, Sony hasn't announced this PS5 variant either. Although these rumors are intriguing to explore, readers should note that this article is purely speculative, and nothing about the PS6 or the PS5 Pro has been confirmed as of this writing.

PS6 is expected to launch in 2027, around two years after GTA 6

There has usually been a six or seven-year gap between successive PlayStation consoles (Image via X/)

There is no way to confirm exactly when Sony will release the next PlayStation at this moment, but 2027 seems like a possible release year. This is speculation based on previous trends and typical gaps between successive PlayStation generations, which was analyzed by X user @MuchWhittering.

For instance, Sony launched the PS3 in November 2006, the PS4 in November 2013, and then the PS5 in November 2020. Older consoles like the PS1 and PS2 were released in December 1994 and March 2000, respectively.

If Sony continues the trend of having a six or seven-year gap between two PlayStation generations, the PS6 might debut sometime in 2027, which would be two years after Grand Theft Auto 6 releases on current-gen consoles.

Whether that happens or not remains to be seen, but it will also be interesting to see if Rockstar Games releases a next-gen version of GTA 6 like it did with Grand Theft Auto 5 on the PS4 in 2014 and then on the PS5 in 2022.

That said, the game hasn't even been confirmed for PC yet. Fake GTA 6 pre-order ads for PC may be popping up online, but you are advised tp avoid them.

There are also rumors about a PS5 Pro possibly releasing by the end of 2024 or in 2025. Sony has released Slim and Pro variants of the PS4 and might do the same for the PS5. In fact, they released the PS5 Slim in November this year.

Once again, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt and only trust information about PlayStation coming directly from Sony (and Rockstar Games in the case of GTA 6). More trailers of the game are expected to come out before its release, and they will likely reveal more about GTA 6's Lucia, its story, and more.

As players wait for Grand Theft Auto 6's release date, they can keep themselves engaged in Grand Theft Auto 5. The game has been added to the PlayStation Plus (PS Plus) Game Catalog, so PS Plus Extra and Premium subscribers can now download it for free on the PS4 and PS5.

