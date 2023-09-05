eFootball 2024 PC settings, how to download, and more

eFootball 2024 will be available on September 6 once the ongoing maintenance is over. Konami will be releasing plenty of new content along with the major seasonal upgrades that will include all the recent summer transfers. Like last year's release, the upcoming launch will be available on all major platforms, including next-gen support on PC.

While Konami will include certain new features, the game engine will largely be the same. As a result, the graphical requirements for PC users and the hardware specifications for other platforms will be the same. Nevertheless, it's important to be aware of the minimum and recommended settings required for a PC to run eFootball 2024.

eFootball 2024 will be a major update on the existing client

Since undergoing a change in the brand name, Konami has been following a different pattern with its annual release. Unlike the FIFA series, players don't have to spend anything in order to access eFootball 2024. That said, the requirements on PC can be pretty intense for its recommended settings.

Expand Tweet

Recommended settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 - 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

While the recommended settings will allow players to dive in without any visual sacrifices, not everyone might have a perfect setup. Konami has already shared the minimum requirements to run the game post-update.

Minimum settings

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 - 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 50 GB available space

Download eFootball 2024 update

Expand Tweet

The game is available for free, and PC users can get the latest edition on Steam. The download can be completed through the respective platform stores for consoles and mobiles. However, the latest client might not be available as of writing.

In that case, your game client will automatically download the latest version before the maintenance is over. Typically, Konami offers players a decent amount of time to download the game, and so far, there hasn't been any news of a delay.