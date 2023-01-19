Fact Check: Can you play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2 in 2023?

Roblox is not yet available on Oculus Quest 2, but as per some reports, you may see the popular game officially on VR in late 2023. In the meantime, we'll see how you can play it on a VR device using a PC.

We'll look at the technical requirements of the game, the capabilities of Quest 2, and any potential workarounds or solutions that may exist. If you're a die-hard Roblox enthusiast, this article will provide details about playing it on Quest 2.

How to play Roblox on Oculus Quest 2, requirements, and more

You may finally get to see the popular game in VR officially sooner than expected.

You can only play the game on Quest 2 using a PC. The first thing you need is a computer that matches the requirements to connect your Quest headset to your PC using Quest Link. The required specifications are listed below.

Component Recommended Specs Processor Intel i5-4590 / AMD Ryzen 5 1500X or greater Memory 8 GB+ RAM Operating System Windows 10+ USB Ports 1x USB port

Also, don't forget to check out the list of supported GPUs from their official website.

Steps to play the game on Quest 2

Once you've checked the prerequisites and ensured that your PC is VR-ready, you can proceed further.

To start:

Head to Roblox's website and download the official PC client.

Visit the Oculus website and do the same for the Oculus desktop app.

From there, connect your Quest 2 headset via the link cable. The cable that you get with the VR headset will work perfectly fine.

Don't forget to enable the Unknown Sources option from the settings.

Ensure the cable is long enough to move around in your playspace. Once you're done with all that, slip on your headset, and you'll see a prompt asking you to enable the Oculus Link, click on Enable. Finally, head back to the Roblox app and select one of the many VR-compatible worlds to start enjoying the game on Quest 2.

Many gamers have wondered if playing popular games is possible on VR devices such as Quest 2. With the advancements in VR technology, many users eagerly wait to see it happen.

Although with this method, you can get quite a good experience, for the full-fledged VR experience, you'll have to keep some patience. Also, if you bought your VR device for a wireless experience, you can use the Virtual Desktop application.

However, it's important to note that your wireless streaming experience will heavily depend on the quality of your hardware. Those playing on lower-end systems may consider a more durable option, such as the Oculus Link.

