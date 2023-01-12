Is Meta Quest 2 (Oculus) the best VR headset to get started in 2023?

Despite being a few years old, the Meta Quest 2 (previously known as Oculus Quest 2) continues to be a trendy pick amongst casual VR users. The Quest 2's major selling points are its versatile, wire-free nature and support for a huge library of games and VR-ready applications.

It's also worth noting that the Meta Quest 2 hasn't had a "close enough" competitor ever since its launch in 2020. Major tech companies such as HP, HTC, Sony (PlayStation), and others do offer VR headsets, but they are either too expensive or feature a flaw that the Quest 2 doesn't. That said, the Quest 2 isn't spotless either.

In 2022, Meta bumped up the Quest 2's price tag by over $100. This was done to sustain further development of the headset and support the company's future plans in the VR arena. Not only is it more expensive now, but the Quest 2 is also infamous for its meager battery life and imperfect graphics.

Considering its strengths and drawbacks, is the Meta Quest 2 still the best pick amongst VR headsets in 2023? Read on to find out the answer.

This article reflects the personal views of the author.

Should you buy the Meta Quest 2 in 2023 to get started with VR devices?

Despite current and upcoming alternatives, the Meta Quest 2 will continue to be a worthwhile pick in early 2023. Interestingly, this may only last until Quest 3 makes an official appearance later this year.

Meta is confirmed to be working on its Quest 3, which will expectedly be an upgrade to the Quest 2. Slated for an official launch sometime in 2023, the upcoming VR device will likely be priced somewhere between $300 to $500. VR fans will certainly enjoy some much-needed upgrades to Quest 2's existing standards and the addition of new features with the Meta Quest 3.

Interested readers can also grab the premium Meta Quest Pro, which was announced last year, and features huge, attractive upgrades to the device's display and controllers. Although it's a solid VR system to own in 2023, the hefty price tag of $1500 is bizarrely high for a premium option.

Besides Meta's devices, VR enthusiasts will soon be able to branch into Sony or Apple, if they're willing to wait a little longer.

Sony is gearing up to launch its next-generation PlayStation VR 2, which does require the PlayStation 5 console, but will feature stunningly responsive controllers and exclusive games.

Apple will be launching a premium VR headset as well, although fans are still waiting for an official release window from the American tech giant. That said, it's expected to be an extremely pricey gadget and may not be suitable for short-term VR fans.

If you're interested in phone VR, the existing HTC Vive Flow may be a decent option with its compact nature and flexible features, with pricing fairly close to that of the Meta Quest 2. Unfortunately, the device is only compatible with Android phones. Users with incompatible smartphones can use the headset with the separately-available Vive Flow controller.

HTC also announced the arrival of the Vive XR Elite at the erstwhile CES 2023. Featuring a premium display, flexible controllers, Android support, and more, the Vibe XR Elite serves as a fitting competitor to the premium Meta Quest Pro. Considering that it's a flagship device, it certainly isn't beginner-friendly in terms of pricing.

Sony continues to sell the old and reliable PlayStation VR headset, but this option may be too outdated for 2023. With the company set to launch a successor to the PSVR in February, this purchase would be irrelevant regardless.

As of writing this article, the Meta Quest 2 seems to be the best entry-level VR headset in 2023. However, if you do have a PlayStation 5, we recommend waiting for the PSVR2 to drop. Users looking to enjoy VR on the go or through their PCs can opt for the Meta Quest 2 or wait for the Meta Quest 3 to launch.

