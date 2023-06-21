Final Fantasy XVI best controller settings for PS5

The eagerly anticipated Final Fantasy XVI is on the horizon, as it's set to release on June 22, 2023, exclusively for PlayStation 5. The gaming community blew up after the launch of its demo, with many considering the title as the next big prospect. Although it's only available for PS5, it should be no surprise that fans worldwide are excited to get their hands on the title.

In this article, we've provided the best PS5 controller settings for Final Fantasy XVI for fans looking forward to playing it.

Best Final Fantasy XVI PS5 controller settings

The upcoming title from Square Enix, Final Fantasy XVI, comes with different aspects from its previous iterations. Hence, to elevate your gameplay experience, you can alter a few settings when starting your journey, including the combat system and movement mechanics.

Here's the proper Controller Layout for your PS5 controller in Final Fantasy XVI:

Cycle Eikons : Triangle

: Triangle Eikonic Feat : Circle

: Circle Melee Attack : Square

: Square Jump : Cross

: Cross Ready Eikonic Abilities (Hold) : R2

: R2 Evade : R1

: R1 Lock On : L2

: L2 Magic : L1

: L1 Use Shortcuts & Pet Commands : Up, Down, and Right buttons (Directional Pad)

: Up, Down, and Right buttons (Directional Pad) Cycle Shortcuts & Pet Commands : Left button (Directional Pad)

: Left button (Directional Pad) Move : Left Stick

: Left Stick Animal Instinct (Hold) : L3

: L3 Camera : R

: R Reset Camera/Cycle Target (When Locked On) : R3

: R3 Limit Break : L3 + R3

: L3 + R3 Taunt : R2 + Touchpad

: R2 + Touchpad Main Menu: Options button

Firstly, set your Controller Layout to Type C to master combat mechanics and engage in endgame content properly. The Wireless Controller Layout is set to Type A by default. Type A is not as good as Type C because the attack and magic buttons are pretty close together. Hence, you may end up clawing when you want to do charge attacks.

Charge attacks can be unlocked as soon as you can access your ability tree, drastically increasing your damage per second (DPS). You can charge your magic while doing your melee combo or charge your melee while shooting your magic.

Unfortunately, to do this optimally, you would cause a lot of stress on your fingers, but with Type C, you could do this comfortably as they're far apart.

Furthermore, make sure to alter the Game settings to optimize your gameplay.

Game Settings

Wireless Controller Vibration : Off

: Off Target Lock: Toggle

The default setting of Target Lock is set to Hold. However, given the number of inputs required during combat in Final Fantasy XVI, it's pretty uncomfortable.

Importantly, you'll have two options when starting your journey in Final Fantasy XVI. The first one is Story Focused, which will make the game easier. Anyone who wants to enjoy the story should play this game mode. You can avoid micromanaging your ability cooldowns and worrying about taking too many hits.

The second option is Action Focused. You will not receive any additional elements to avoid cooldowns and being hit, but the difficulty will remain the same.

You can indeed adjust the controller settings to your liking. However, Final Fantasy XVI includes crucial mechanics such as parrying, dodging, and blocking. Hence, with the right controller settings and proper muscle memory, you can move around fluently in the world of Valisthea.

