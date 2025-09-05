Football Manager 26 system requirements for PC revealed

The Football Manager 26 system requirements for PC have officially been revealed. The last title in the series, FM25, was released in 2024, but it was canceled earlier this year. This makes the next entry's release so much more exciting for fans of the franchise. With new gameplay footage already stirring excitement online, players are eager to know what kind of hardware is needed to experience the game at its best.

Ad

This article lists the official minimum and recommended system requirements for FM26 on PC.

What are the Football Manager 26 system requirements for PC?

Football Manager 26 runs well on modest setups featuring older GPUs (Image via SEGA)

The official Football Manager 26 system requirements for PC reveal that the game runs on moderately powerful setups that feature older-gen CPUs and GPUs. This is great news for fans who still have low-end setups, as they can enjoy the title with a few modifications made in the settings.

Ad

Trending

FM26 even runs on older graphics cards, like the Nvidia GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380, which are almost 10 years old at this point. Both feature 2GB and 4GB variants, which shows how light the game is on PC. It even runs on the Intel HD 530, which is an integrated GPU.

However, for a more immersive experience, it is recommended to have at least the Nvidia RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT. These graphics cards have 6GB VRAM each, so this should give you an idea about how powerful your setup has to be to run the game at higher resolutions or settings.

Ad

Minimum system requirements:

OS: Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2)

Windows 10 (with updates 22H2), Windows 11 (with updates 23H2) CPU: Desktop: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100; Laptop: Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 (Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3)

Desktop: Intel Core i3-530 or AMD FX-4100; Laptop: Intel Core i3-330M or AMD A6-5200 (Requires SSE4.2 & SSSE3) RAM: 4 GB

4 GB GPU: Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530; Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM

Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 or AMD Radeon R9 380 or Intel HD 530; Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M or AMD Radeon R9 M375 or Intel HD 530 512MiB VRAM DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

Recommended system requirements:

OS: Windows 11 - with updates (23H2)

Windows 11 - with updates (23H2) CPU: Desktop: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600; Laptop: Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H

Desktop: Intel Core i5-9600 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600; Laptop: Intel Core i5-1035G7 or AMD Ryzen 7 3750H RAM: 12 GB

12 GB GPU: Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT; Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M

Desktop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT; Laptop: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060 Mobile or AMD Radeon RX 6600M DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 20 GB available space

Ad

Also read: Sports Interactive teases Football Manager 26 Matchday first look in recent video

The PC system requirements for Football Manager 26 show how well optimized the game is for older-gen setups, even running on decade-old GPUs.

Follow Sportskeeda Gaming Tech for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More