From trading cards to market giant: Nintendo hits $100 billion milestone

Nintendo has finally reached a major financial milestone, crossing the $100 billion mark in market capitalization. With this remarkable achievement, Nintendo cements its status as one of Japan’s most valuable companies, closing in on the sixth spot nationally and trailing only a few corporate giants, like Toyota and Sony.

Ad

What makes this feat even more impressive is that Nintendo began not as a tech or gaming company, but as a trading card manufacturer in 1889, over 136 years ago. It has transformed from humble beginnings into a global leader in interactive entertainment and gaming.

Nintendo hits $100 billion market valuation

Nintendo has just hit a huge milestone (Image via Nintendo)

As of May 5, 2025, Nintendo is valued at $100.24 billion, ranking it 7th in the list of market capitalization, according to companiesmarketcap. Some online users suggest that the sudden increase in its market value can be attributed to investor speculation that the upcoming Switch 2 will be as successful as the original Switch.

Ad

Trending

The gaming giant is right up in the list of the highest valued companies in the market, right below Fast Retailing Co., Ltd., which is valued a little higher. This is a huge feat, considering the company only deals with video game-related products and has been doing so for a very long time.

This growth is largely attributed to the success of the Switch, which has sold over 150 million units since its 2017 launch, making it the third-best-selling gaming console in history. The anticipation surrounding Switch 2, set to release later this year, has further reinforced investor confidence.

Ad

A legacy of reinvention

Before entering the gaming industry, the company experimented with several other businesses, including playing cards, a TV network, and also as a Taxi company. These ventures had mixed success, but the company eventually found its true path in electronic entertainment, beginning with arcade games and later becoming a global leader in video game consoles and software.

The company faced a significant setback following the failure of the Wii U, released in 2012. Although it was a major blow, the experience proved to be a valuable lesson, helping them gain a deeper understanding of the market. This insight led to the development of a revolutionary product, the Nintendo Switch.

Ad

Its release marked a significant turning point in gaming history, redefining how we view handheld gaming and bringing it back into the spotlight. Not only did the Switch boost sales and improve the company’s overall health, but it also had a profound impact on the broader gaming landscape.

Beyond hardware, the gaming giant has diversified its revenue streams through ventures into film and theme parks. The Super Mario Bros. Movie grossed over $1.36 billion worldwide, becoming one of 2023's top box office hits. Building on this success, a sequel is planned for 2026, alongside a live-action adaptation of The Legend of Zelda.

Ad

In the realm of themed entertainment, the company has partnered with Universal Studios to create Super Nintendo World attractions. Following the openings in Japan and California, a new park is set to debut in Florida's Epic Universe in May 2025. These ventures not only generate licensing revenue but also strengthen brand engagement among fans.

Their subscription service, Nintendo Switch Online (NSO), has also seen substantial growth, with over 38 million subscribers. The service offers online play and access to a library of classic games, providing a steady revenue stream and enhancing customer loyalty.

Ad

Conclusion

Crossing the $100 billion threshold is more than a financial milestone; it’s a testament to the company's enduring ability to evolve and capture the imagination of generations. As it stands on the verge of another major hardware launch, Nintendo’s legacy of innovation and resilience shows no signs of slowing down. The upcoming Switch 2 is expected to drive further growth, taking the company to greater heights.

Also read: 5 times Nintendo changed gaming forever with revolutionary innovations

Ad

Follow Sportskeeda Tech for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More