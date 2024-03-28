Gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds: Which is the better buy?

The gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds battle has the gaming community divided in half. While both offer features specifically designed to enhance your gaming experience, they have their own advantages and disadvantages. A lot depends on the type of games you play, your budget, and how you value comfort during long gaming sessions.

In this article, we will delve deeper into the strengths and weaknesses of gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds and help you decide which best suits your needs.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the author’s opinions.

Gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds: Size comparison

Gaming earbuds are lightweight and more comfortable than headsets (Image via Razer)

Gaming headsets are naturally bulkier than earbuds. They completely encase your ears and often extend over the head with a headband. This can be advantageous for blocking out ambient noise, creating a more immersive experience. However, the bulkier design leads to heat buildup around the ears when gaming for extended periods.

On the other hand, gaming earbuds fit snugly within your ears and are extremely lightweight, making them comfortable during long gaming sessions. They are ideal for those who prefer mobile gaming or travel frequently. They can easily be slipped into a pocket or backpack, making them a convenient choice and a clear winner in terms of size and portability.

Gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds: Sound quality

Headsets offer better audio quality thanks to their bigger audio drivers (Image via Razer)

Gaming headsets generally provide better sound quality than earbuds due to their larger drivers. This is especially important for competitive gamers, where pinpointing the direction of sound cues is crucial. Many headsets provide surround sound functionality, further enhancing one's experience.

Gaming earbuds have improved significantly in sound quality in recent years but still struggle to match gaming headsets due to their smaller size. However, some high-end earbuds offer excellent audio and features like virtual surround sound that can sometimes match the quality of headsets.

Gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds: Microphone quality

The microphone on headsets is adjustable and closer to the mouse (Image via Razer)

Microphone quality is essential for communicating with teammates in online multiplayer games. Most gaming headsets feature built-in microphones that can be positioned closer to your mouth for clear voice chat.

Headset mics are often detachable or retractable, allowing for positioning flexibility. High-end headset mics also offer features like noise cancellation on the microphone to improve voice clarity.

While gaming earbuds also have decent built-in microphones, they typically aren't as good as those on headsets. The microphone is positioned too far from your mouth, causing background disturbances. This can be a significant drawback for competitive gamers who rely on clear communication with teammates.

Gaming headsets vs gaming earbuds: Conclusion and verdict

For the competitive gamer who competes using a proper setup, a gaming headset is the better choice, thanks to its superior sound quality and clearer microphone.

However, a casual gamer who prioritizes portability and comfort while compromising a little on audio and microphone quality can opt for gaming earbuds.

Follow Sportskeeda's Gaming Tech section for more such comparisons.

Check out these gaming headphones articles:

Sony Inzone H5 wireless headphones review || 5 best PS5 headsets in 2024