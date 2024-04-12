Gaming mouse vs trackpad: Which is best for gaming?

In recent years, a new debate popped up about gaming mouse vs trackpad. Some say the former is obviously the better option, as it offers optical precision and has multiple buttons for dedicated in-game functions. Others prefer the simple touch and gesture-based usability of the trackpad.

A trackpad could be better for casual navigation through the system or story-based games. However, for competitive games like CS2, Fortnite, or COD, you need strict precision and fast performance that only a gaming mouse can provide. So, the gaming mouse wins this debate. That said, there are pros and cons to both devices. This article delves into the gaming mouse vs trackpad discourse and justifies the former's superiority.

Gaming mouse vs trackpad: Differences between the two device

The mouse has been the main pointing device for activities on a computer, including gaming. But sometime after 2020, laptops took off, and their default pointing device was the trackpad. By 2024, some began to prefer it over a gaming mouse. But how does gaming mouse vs trackpad play out for gaming?

Gaming mouse

Apple Magic mouse in space grey (Image via Vomelo/YouTube)

A gaming mouse mainly consists of a high-precision sensor with two primary buttons, a scroll wheel, and some secondary buttons. A high-precision sensor usually has a range of DPIs to work with. You can choose from a range of DPIs to see which works best for you. The higher the DPI, the more precise every movement the mouse makes.

However, your muscles and eyes need to work just as fast to be in perfect sync with the right DPI. So, the DPI setting is different for everyone. On top of that, the secondary customizable buttons of a mouse can help out in games that require multi-key combos. It excels in competitive games such as COD Warzone, Halo Infinite, and Apex Legends, where fast movement and flick shots are critical.

Now, that's only possible in a gaming mouse. Here are the pros and cons of this device.

Pros

High precision

Faster Response time

Ergonomically designed to fit your palm

Comfortable and doesn't cause strain on the hand

Plenty of customization options

You can choose between wired or wireless

Cons

It is not included by default on a laptop

Requires software installation to reprogram the secondary buttons

Also, check out the best gaming mice in 2024.

Trackpad

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 (Image via Vomelo/YouTube)

The trackpad comes integrated into every laptop and features a flat touch-sensitive area for navigation. You use your fingers as a pointing device for all functionality. All you need to do is put your finger in the touch-sensitive area of the trackpad and start sliding it across the surface. Now, watch the cursor move on the screen.

Gesture navigation on this device is quite comfortable, but that doesn't work in gaming, which is a huge factor in the gaming mouse vs trackpad debate. Almost no game has any gesture-based functionality for a trackpad. Also, it comes by default on a laptop. Trackpads are usually accompanied by two physical or virtual buttons that mimic the primary left and right clicks.

You can also purchase a trackpad separately to use it on a desktop PC, with the Apple Magic Trackpad being a great example. Here are the pros and cons of this device.

Pros

It comes pre-installed on laptops.

Doesn't require any separate connection, cables, or anything for the integrated one.

Sophisticated gesture-based navigation.

Interactions feel smoother.

Cons

Not the most accurate tracking device.

The presence of liquid or moisture can degrade the tracking capability.

Its response time is significantly slower than a typical gaming mouse.

Gaming mouse vs trackpad: Which is best for gaming?

While trackpads feel nice and smooth, their performance and precision are nowhere close to the level of an average gaming mouse. Gesture navigation may be superior in navigation through the OS and the apps, but it is practically useless in competitive gaming, where the gaming mouse reigns supreme. A gaming mouse easily wins the battle of gaming mouse vs trackpad.