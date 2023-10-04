Google Pixel 8 vs OnePlus 11: Which Android flagship is right for you?

The Google Pixel 8 is now available for pre-ordering and comes with upgraded camera features and the new Google Tensor G3 chipset. It also has a fresh camera app with a redesigned interface. Moreover, this phone's 12MP ultrawide shooter now has Macro Focus support. That said, the OnePlus 11 has been one of the most successful flagship phones of 2023 and offers great camera features.

It also has an equally fast Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. So, you might want to know which one is better. Although neither of the smartphones is far behind the competition, they may not be the ideal choice for everyone. So, this article will go over all of both phones' features and specifications that need to know before deciding which one to get.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Google Pixel 8 vs OnePlus 11: Specs, features, and more

Specifications

Google's new smartphone has a similar look to its predecessor's phone line. While certain things remain familiar, there are many reasons to be thrilled, including new camera software capabilities and an all-new Tensor G3 chipset.

OnePlus, on the other hand, has returned to making certain upgrades in order to deliver an all-rounder affordable flagship. It comes without any software-related camera tricks like the Google Pixel 8. Here are the specifications for both phones:

Device Google Pixel 8 OnePlus 11 Processor Google Tensor G3 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 RAM 8 GB Upto 16 GB Display 6.2-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate 6.7-inches LTPO3 120Hz Fluid AMOLED Main Cameras 50MP f/1.7 Primary Camera 12MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera 50 MP f/1.8, Wide Angle Primary Camera48 MP Ultra-Wide Angle Camera32MP Telephoto Camera Optical Zoom NA 2X Video Recording Up to 4K at 60 FPS Up to 8K 24 FPS Storage Up to 256GB UFS 4.0 Up to 512GB UFS 4.0 Battery 4575mAh 5000mAh Charging Speed 27W fast charging 100W fast charging Accessories in the box Type C to Type C cable, Type C Dongle, SIM ejector Type C to Type C cable, SIM ejector, 100W fast charger, case Price Starting at $699 Starting at $699

Performance

The OnePlus 11's Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU is one of the finest processors on the market right now. It has practically no heat concerns and boasts lightning-fast app opening rates. This phone is also good for gaming and still runs on Android 13, with Oxygen OS 13 skin on top of it.

The Tensor G3 appears to be more powerful than its predecessor, G2, making the Google Pixel 8 a suitable alternative for daily usage. However, the Google Tensor G3 chipsets produced by Samsung are prone to overheating during outdoor usage, so we don't suggest it for gaming or long hours of video recording. But it comes with the latest Android 14 OS, right out of the box.

Display and Battery

In terms of the display, quite a few differences can be found when you directly look at both phones. The Google Pixel 8 uses a Full HD 120Hz 6.4-inch AMOLED panel, and it comes with a flat display. On the other hand, the OnePlus 11 has a more premium curved 2K AMOLED display, with LTPO3 support. It also supports a peak refresh rate of 120Hz.

Both phones promise a day's battery life, but the OnePlus 11 has a bigger battery. When it comes to fast charging, this device is miles better, supporting 100W fast charging, which charges the smartphone in under 30 minutes.

Camera and video

When it comes to cameras, Google is well-known for its inventions in clicking pictures and its post-processing. Following in the footsteps of its predecessors, the Google Pixel 8 has also surprised everyone with its new AI image processing tools mixed with outstanding hardware. In every lighting condition, its images are colorful and sharp. It can also record videos at up to 4K 60FPS.

However, the OnePlus 11 boasts a more flexible camera arrangement, since it has an additional telephoto sensor with optical zoom for incredibly detailed portrait images. Its 50MP primary sensor can capture acceptable photographs throughout the day, but it falls short of generating amazing low-light shots, as the Pixel 8 can.

Verdict

Both smartphones have a similar starting price, but the Google Pixel 8 is definitely the better option for camera lovers. Its software comes without any additional apps or bloatware. On top of that, Google has confirmed seven years of OS updates for it.

But, if you are looking for an all-rounder smartphone with premium looks and long battery life as your top priority, then the OnePlus 11 makes much more sense. However, its cameras struggle in low light, especially the ultrawide angle lens.

So, both smartphones cater to different audiences, and you need to decide if cameras and long OS updates are your top priorities or if you prefer premium looks with better battery life

