Google Pixel Watch 2 reportedly set for release soon: Specs, expected dates, and more

Although there is no confirmation that the Google Pixel Watch 2 will be launched this year, the buzz around it is real. The expected release date is still unknown, but according to a 9to5Google insider, it is launching later this year alongside the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro. This isn't the first time enthusiasts have been excited about the possibility of a Google-powered watch. Further, the device will be competing with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 for the crown of the most powerful smartwatch.

Let's take a look the rumored release date, specifications, and other speculation regarding the Google Pixel Watch 2 that are currently circulatiing in the industry.

Google Pixel Watch 2: Expected release date, specs, and features

Engin Dikmen @gezgintrk Google Pixel Watch 2 may launch a lot sooner than we thought ow.ly/a93G104G2iO Google Pixel Watch 2 may launch a lot sooner than we thought ow.ly/a93G104G2iO https://t.co/ob4zMGfjrY

According to a 9to5Google insider, the tech giant is preparing to launch its second-gen Pixel watch, the Google Pixel Watch 2, alongside the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro this fall. This is a big surprise as the company spent multiple years in development hell to release the original Pixel watch.

9to5Google @9to5Google Source: Google planning to launch Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 9to5google.com/2023/05/05/goo… by @technacity Source: Google planning to launch Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 9to5google.com/2023/05/05/goo… by @technacity

The Google Pixel Watch 2 and its rumored release window have also been confirmed on Twitter by John Prosser, creator of FrontPageTech. He also noted that Google is developing two watches that will be released later this fall, including the successor to the Pixel Watch and another one for kids that will probably be sold under the Fitbit name.

jon prosser @jon_prosser



As far as I know, Google is planning two watches for later this fall.



1) Pixel Watch 2, which will launch with Pixel 8, and 2) a version for kids, though that more than likely will be branded as “Fitbit” 9to5Google @9to5Google Source: Google planning to launch Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 9to5google.com/2023/05/05/goo… by @technacity Source: Google planning to launch Pixel Watch 2 with Pixel 8 9to5google.com/2023/05/05/goo… by @technacity Can confirm, as we have been working on the story in the background.As far as I know, Google is planning two watches for later this fall.1) Pixel Watch 2, which will launch with Pixel 8, and 2) a version for kids, though that more than likely will be branded as “Fitbit” twitter.com/9to5Google/sta… Can confirm, as we have been working on the story in the background. As far as I know, Google is planning two watches for later this fall.1) Pixel Watch 2, which will launch with Pixel 8, and 2) a version for kids, though that more than likely will be branded as “Fitbit” twitter.com/9to5Google/sta…

Regarding specifications, there is a lot of room for improvements like upgraded SOC or health-tracking sensors. The current pixel watch uses the Exynos 9110, a 10nm process chip used in 2018 Galaxy watches. The -latest wave of watches use a newer SOC, the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1, based on a 4nm process.

There's a possibility that Google might use this SOC in the latest Pixel watches to get more performance and battery life than the previous generation. The company may also take health-tracking sensors like the Fitbit Sense 2's built-in skin temperature sensor and its continuous Electrodermal Sensor (cEDA) for stress tracking.

Alongside the hardware changes, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is expected to experience some software updates too. These include Google's new Material Design 3 design language, which allows for customizable interfaces. An updated version of Wear OS is also expected to include some new fitness-tracking options like oxygen saturation (SpO2) and overnight skin temperature.

Despite these changes, some features of the original Pixel Watch, such as its dome-shaped design and thick bezels, are not going away just yet. However, the band connector will remain unchanged, so first-gen Pixel Watch owners can reuse their existing straps.

The Google Pixel Watch 2 is one of the most awaited smartwatches of recent times, and the expected pricing of each variant has been the talk of the town. Although there is no official word on the pricing, it is expected to launch in various models and price ranges. An official announcement is expected to come in at Google I/O 2023.

If you're in the market searching for a new wearable device, the Google Pixel Watch 2 is one to keep an eye on. Whether you're a fitness enthusiast, a busy professional, or just someone who wants to stay connected while on the go, this cutting-edge device will indeed offer something for everyone.

Note: We may receive a small commission from the links included in the article.

