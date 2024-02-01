Granblue Fantasy Relink PC settings, system requirements, and more explored

The Granblue Fantasy Relink PC port is out, offering readers with capable enough gaming computers to run the game at a rock-steady 120 frames per second. For the most part, the PC port is competent and delivers exceptionally. However, certain aspects, such as the lack of upscaling options and additional settings sliders, are perplexing, to say the least.

A breakdown of each Granblue Fantasy Relink PC setting can be found below, detailing the suite of options available to Steam users.

All Granblue Fantasy Relink PC settings, detailed

All of Relink's graphical options (Image via Cygames)

The Granblue Fantasy Relink PC settings page can be found within the main menu. Simply hit the options button (or Esc key on the keyboard) and bring up the System menu. From here, scroll to the Game Options submenu and then to the Graphics tab.

The following suite of options can be found in this game menu:

Resolution : Supports a maximum of 4K (3840x2160) resolution.

: Supports a maximum of 4K (3840x2160) resolution. Frame Rate : Choose between a 30, 60, or 120 frames per second cap.

: Choose between a 30, 60, or 120 frames per second cap. Screen Mode : Choose between Windowed, Borderless, and Fullscreen modes.

: Choose between Windowed, Borderless, and Fullscreen modes. Display Device : Select the display you want the game to be rendered on (only applies to multiple monitors).

: Select the display you want the game to be rendered on (only applies to multiple monitors). Graphics Quality : Choose between Ultra, High, Standard, or Custom presets.

: Choose between Ultra, High, Standard, or Custom presets. Textures : Choose between Ultra or Standard textures.

: Choose between Ultra or Standard textures. Rendering : Choose between Ultra, High, or Standard presets.

: Choose between Ultra, High, or Standard presets. Lighting : Choose between Ultra, High, or Standard presets.

: Choose between Ultra, High, or Standard presets. Adjust Brightness : Adjust the brightness of the image. Choose from a slider ranging from 0 to 10.

: Adjust the brightness of the image. Choose from a slider ranging from 0 to 10. Blur : Toggle Motion Blur on or off.

: Toggle Motion Blur on or off. Colorblind Support : Toggle colorblind assist on (Protanopia or Deuteranopia) or off.

: Toggle colorblind assist on (Protanopia or Deuteranopia) or off. VSync: Toggle VSync support on or off.

It should be noted that among these Granblue Fantasy Relink PC settings, the Graphics Quality section cannot be changed mid-game. However, all other options remain accessible. Changing the Graphics Quality preset requires players to head back into the main menu, which is rather unfortunate.

A lack of upscaling options, such as AMD’s FSR, Nvidia’s DLSS, or Intel’s XeSS, is also unfortunate to see, as this would make the otherwise perfectly fine port a lot more accessible to readers with weaker hardware, such as the Steam Deck.

Granblue Fantasy Relink PC system requirements

Listed below are the Granblue Fantasy Relink PC system requirements for both the minimum and recommended specs:

Minimum

OS : Windows 10 x64 bit

: Windows 10 x64 bit CPU : Intel Core i3 9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G

: Intel Core i3 9100 or AMD Ryzen 3 3200G RAM : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM GPU : Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB)

: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8 GB) DirectX 11

Storage: 90 GB available space, SSD recommended

Recommended

OS : Windows 10/11 x64 bit OS

: Windows 10/11 x64 bit OS CPU : Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600

: Intel Core i7 8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 RAM : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM GPU : Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (8 GB)

: Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 (8 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (8 GB) DirectX 11

Storage: 90 GB available space, SSD recommended

