Helldivers 2 best control settings for keyboard and PS5 controller

It is important to set optimal control settings in Helldivers 2 to ensure your success in Arrowhead Game Studios’ third-person shooter. The title, which is full of team-based action, has been released for all PC and PS5 players. It is pretty stable on both platforms. You can play the game using a keyboard and mouse or a controller.

This guide lists the most optimal control settings in Helldivers 2 that will surely enhance your gameplay.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

Helldivers 2 best control settings for PC and PS5 controller to have an elevated experience

Helldivers 2 best control settings (Image via Arrowhead Game Studios)

As mentioned earlier, Helldivers 2 is played in the third-person perspective. It is filled with challenging content that can be tackled solo or with friends in cooperative mode. Multiple control options enable players to adjust combat settings, stratagem usage, and more.

Helldivers 2 keyboard and mouse settings

Movement

Move Forward : W

: W Move Back : S

: S Move Left : A

: A Move Right : D

: D Look Up : Mouse Up

: Mouse Up Look Down : Mouse Down

: Mouse Down Look Left : Mouse Left

: Mouse Left Look Right : Mouse Right

: Mouse Right Crouch : C

: C Prone : Z

: Z Climb : Spacebar (hold)

: Spacebar (hold) Sprint : Shift (hold)

: Shift (hold) Dive: Alt

Map

Open Map : Tab

: Tab Move Up : Mouse Up

: Mouse Up Move Down : Mouse Down

: Mouse Down Move Left : Mouse Left

: Mouse Left Move Right : Mouse Right

: Mouse Right Zoom In : Scroll Up

: Scroll Up Zoom Out : Scroll Down

: Scroll Down Place Marker: Left Click

Stratagem

Open Stratagem List : Ctrl (hold)

: Ctrl (hold) Up : W

: W Down : S

: S Left : A

: A Right: D

Combat

Aim : Right Mouse Button (hold)

: Right Mouse Button (hold) Fire : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Reload : R

: R Interact : E (hold)

: E (hold) Melee : F

: F Grenade : G

: G Quick Stim : V

: V Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon : 2

: 2 Support Weapon : 3

: 3 Use Backpack Function : 5

: 5 Switch Aim Mode : Middle Mouse Button

: Middle Mouse Button Switch Camera Side : O

: O Open Weapon Wheel : R (long press)

: R (long press) Weapon Wheel Up : Scroll Up

: Scroll Up Weapon Wheel Down : Scroll Down

: Scroll Down Weapon Wheel Left : Left Mouse Button

: Left Mouse Button Weapon Wheel Right : Right Mouse Button

: Right Mouse Button Open Drop Wheel: X

Communication

Voice Activation (PTT/PTM) : Caps Lock

: Caps Lock Request Reinforcement : Spacebar

: Spacebar Mark : Q

: Q Open Comms Wheel : Q (long press)

: Q (long press) Emote : B

: B Radial Menu Up : Mouse Up

: Mouse Up Radial Menu Down : Mouse Down

: Mouse Down Radial Menu Left : Mouse Left

: Mouse Left Radial Menu Right : Mouse Right

: Mouse Right Skip Dialogue : Spacebar

: Spacebar Spectate Previous : A

: A Spectate Next: D

Helldivers 2 PS5 controller settings

Expand Tweet

Movement

Move Forward : Left Stick Up

: Left Stick Up Move Back : Left Stick Down

: Left Stick Down Move Left : Left Stick Left

: Left Stick Left Move Right : Left Stick Right

: Left Stick Right Look Up : Right Stick Up

: Right Stick Up Look Down : Right Stick Down

: Right Stick Down Look Left : Right Stick Left

: Right Stick Left Look Right : Right Stick Right

: Right Stick Right Crouch : Circle

: Circle Prone : Circle (long press)

: Circle (long press) Climb : X (long hold)

: X (long hold) Dive: Left stick button

Map

Open Map : Touchpad button

: Touchpad button Move Up : D-Pad Up

: D-Pad Up Move Down : D-Pad Down

: D-Pad Down Move Left : D-Pad Left

: D-Pad Left Move Right : D-Pad Right

: D-Pad Right Zoom In : R1

: R1 Zoom Out : L1

: L1 Place Marker: X

Stratagem

Open Stratagem List : L1 (hold)

: L1 (hold) Up : D-Pad Up

: D-Pad Up Down : D-Pad Down

: D-Pad Down Left : D-Pad Left

: D-Pad Left Right: D-Pad Right

Combat

Aim : L2 (Hold)

: L2 (Hold) Fire : R2

: R2 Reload : Square

: Square Interact : X

: X Melee : Right stick button (press)

: Right stick button (press) Change Equipment (Short) : Triangle

: Triangle Change Equipment (Long) : Triangle (long press)

: Triangle (long press) Grenade : D-Pad Right

: D-Pad Right Quick Stim : D-Pad Up

: D-Pad Up Use Backpack Function : D-Pad Down

: D-Pad Down Switch Aim Mode : Right-Stick button (tap)

: Right-Stick button (tap) Switch Camera Side : D-Pad Up (long press)

: D-Pad Up (long press) Open Weapon Wheel : Square (long press)

: Square (long press) Weapon Wheel Up : D-Pad Up (press)

: D-Pad Up (press) Weapon Wheel Down : D-Pad Down (press)

: D-Pad Down (press) Weapon Wheel Left : D-Pad Left (press)

: D-Pad Left (press) Weapon Wheel Right : D-Pad Right (press)

: D-Pad Right (press) Open Drop Wheel: D-Pad Down (long press)

Communication

Request Reinforcement : X

: X Mark : R1 (Tap)

: R1 (Tap) Open Comms Wheel : R1 (long press)

: R1 (long press) Emote : D-Pad Left (long press)

: D-Pad Left (long press) Radial Menu Up : Right-Stick Up

: Right-Stick Up Radial Menu Down : Right-Stick Down

: Right-Stick Down Radial Menu Left : Right-Stick Left

: Right-Stick Left Radial Menu Right : Right-Stick Right

: Right-Stick Right Skip Dialogue : X (press)

: X (press) Spectate Previous : D-Pad Left (press)

: D-Pad Left (press) Spectate Next: D-Pad Right (press)

To ensure you are not overwhelmed by the controller vibration when playing Helldivers 2 for extended periods, it is crucial to manage it. To do so, you should go to the Options menu and select Controller Settings.

Here, you will find settings labeled Vibration Strength. Change the settings from Weak to Strong. You can also choose to turn them off entirely.

Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and updates on Helldivers 2.