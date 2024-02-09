Helldivers 2 best control settings for keyboard and PS5 controller

It is important to set optimal control settings in Helldivers 2 to ensure your success in Arrowhead Game Studios’ third-person shooter. The title, which is full of team-based action, has been released for all PC and PS5 players. It is pretty stable on both platforms. You can play the game using a keyboard and mouse or a controller.
This guide lists the most optimal control settings in Helldivers 2 that will surely enhance your gameplay.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer
Helldivers 2 best control settings for PC and PS5 controller to have an elevated experience
As mentioned earlier, Helldivers 2 is played in the third-person perspective. It is filled with challenging content that can be tackled solo or with friends in cooperative mode. Multiple control options enable players to adjust combat settings, stratagem usage, and more.
Helldivers 2 keyboard and mouse settings
Movement
- Move Forward: W
- Move Back: S
- Move Left: A
- Move Right: D
- Look Up: Mouse Up
- Look Down: Mouse Down
- Look Left: Mouse Left
- Look Right: Mouse Right
- Crouch: C
- Prone: Z
- Climb: Spacebar (hold)
- Sprint: Shift (hold)
- Dive: Alt
Map
- Open Map: Tab
- Move Up: Mouse Up
- Move Down: Mouse Down
- Move Left: Mouse Left
- Move Right: Mouse Right
- Zoom In: Scroll Up
- Zoom Out: Scroll Down
- Place Marker: Left Click
Stratagem
- Open Stratagem List: Ctrl (hold)
- Up: W
- Down: S
- Left: A
- Right: D
Combat
- Aim: Right Mouse Button (hold)
- Fire: Left Mouse Button
- Reload: R
- Interact: E (hold)
- Melee: F
- Grenade: G
- Quick Stim: V
- Primary Weapon: 1
- Secondary Weapon: 2
- Support Weapon: 3
- Use Backpack Function: 5
- Switch Aim Mode: Middle Mouse Button
- Switch Camera Side: O
- Open Weapon Wheel: R (long press)
- Weapon Wheel Up: Scroll Up
- Weapon Wheel Down: Scroll Down
- Weapon Wheel Left: Left Mouse Button
- Weapon Wheel Right: Right Mouse Button
- Open Drop Wheel: X
Communication
- Voice Activation (PTT/PTM): Caps Lock
- Request Reinforcement: Spacebar
- Mark: Q
- Open Comms Wheel: Q (long press)
- Emote: B
- Radial Menu Up: Mouse Up
- Radial Menu Down: Mouse Down
- Radial Menu Left: Mouse Left
- Radial Menu Right: Mouse Right
- Skip Dialogue: Spacebar
- Spectate Previous: A
- Spectate Next: D
Helldivers 2 PS5 controller settings
Movement
- Move Forward: Left Stick Up
- Move Back: Left Stick Down
- Move Left: Left Stick Left
- Move Right: Left Stick Right
- Look Up: Right Stick Up
- Look Down: Right Stick Down
- Look Left: Right Stick Left
- Look Right: Right Stick Right
- Crouch: Circle
- Prone: Circle (long press)
- Climb: X (long hold)
- Dive: Left stick button
Map
- Open Map: Touchpad button
- Move Up: D-Pad Up
- Move Down: D-Pad Down
- Move Left: D-Pad Left
- Move Right: D-Pad Right
- Zoom In: R1
- Zoom Out: L1
- Place Marker: X
Stratagem
- Open Stratagem List: L1 (hold)
- Up: D-Pad Up
- Down: D-Pad Down
- Left: D-Pad Left
- Right: D-Pad Right
Combat
- Aim: L2 (Hold)
- Fire: R2
- Reload: Square
- Interact: X
- Melee: Right stick button (press)
- Change Equipment (Short): Triangle
- Change Equipment (Long): Triangle (long press)
- Grenade: D-Pad Right
- Quick Stim: D-Pad Up
- Use Backpack Function: D-Pad Down
- Switch Aim Mode: Right-Stick button (tap)
- Switch Camera Side: D-Pad Up (long press)
- Open Weapon Wheel: Square (long press)
- Weapon Wheel Up: D-Pad Up (press)
- Weapon Wheel Down: D-Pad Down (press)
- Weapon Wheel Left: D-Pad Left (press)
- Weapon Wheel Right: D-Pad Right (press)
- Open Drop Wheel: D-Pad Down (long press)
Communication
- Request Reinforcement: X
- Mark: R1 (Tap)
- Open Comms Wheel: R1 (long press)
- Emote: D-Pad Left (long press)
- Radial Menu Up: Right-Stick Up
- Radial Menu Down: Right-Stick Down
- Radial Menu Left: Right-Stick Left
- Radial Menu Right: Right-Stick Right
- Skip Dialogue: X (press)
- Spectate Previous: D-Pad Left (press)
- Spectate Next: D-Pad Right (press)
To ensure you are not overwhelmed by the controller vibration when playing Helldivers 2 for extended periods, it is crucial to manage it. To do so, you should go to the Options menu and select Controller Settings.
Here, you will find settings labeled Vibration Strength. Change the settings from Weak to Strong. You can also choose to turn them off entirely.
Follow Sportskeeda for more guides and updates on Helldivers 2.