Holiday Sale 2022: Get this Pokemon figure collection under $50

Looking for the perfect item to gift to a Pokemon fan this Holiday season? Popular retailer Amazon has just listed an offer on an intriguing figure collection that some may not be able to refuse.

This latest collection is perfect for new Pokemon fans who are looking to start building an empire surrounded by these adorable creatures. Today's article will take a look at the collection's features in detail, pricing, and more.

Here's how you can get this exciting Pokemon figure collection at 32% discount through Amazon's Holiday Sale

The massively popular Pokemon franchise fuels a paradise of collectibles that enthusiasts love to own. Cards, toys, figure collections, and other fun Pokemon-related items are great options for gifting purposes.

The ongoing holiday sale has triggered massive price cuts in popular commodities, including tech products, toys, apparel, decorations, edibles, and more. Popular retailers Amazon and Best Buy have been actively listing irresistible offers since Black Friday last month. Although tech products are at the forefront, Pokemon collectibles have proven to be popular gifting items during the festive season.

The collection in question, titled "Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Figure", is currently priced at $40 after a 32% discount, making it a worthy gift under $50 that one can choose to get.

Interestingly, there's no requirement for a coupon to claim this offer. However, you may find additional bank or card-related offers for this collection.

The collection contains ten Generation 1 Pokemon figures (6 2” figures, 3 3” figures, and 1 4.5” figure) and are some of the most popular, cute, and powerful characters in the history of the franchise. Based on popular reviews, the figures are fairly sturdy with good build quality and are easy to carry around. In general, it's great for kids and adults alike.

As per the official description, the 2-inch figures included in the collection feature dynamic poses. The 3-inch figures are fully articulated and ready to pose in action. The 4.5-inch figure comes with a dynamic feature that lets you load a Fire Attack projectile into Charizard's mouth, that can be fired when you press a button.

Here are the sizes of the figures and names of the Pokemon that come with the collection:

2" Pikachu 2" Charmander 2" Squirtle 2" Bulbasaur 2" Eevee 2" Jigglypuff 3" Magikarp 3" Haunter 3" Jolteon 4.5” Charizard

This collection is an officially licensed product from Wicked Cool Toys, which operates under Jazwares, a leading producer of Pokemon-related items. Furthermore, it's an Amazon-exclusive product and cannot be found on other platforms. You can buy the product here.

Collecting figures is a great way to honor the Pokemon craze. Fans will always feel the need to collect every Pocket Monster listed in every known Pokedex. Besides figures, cards are a popular way to express such emotions.

The Pokemon Official Ultimate Battle Figure collection features both popular and rare characters. Although it's a great start for a collection, this is only a small representation of the franchise's extensive library. One can continue collecting figures beyond the ones available in this deal to build an even larger collection of their own.

