Holiday Sale 2022: Get your smart home started with this Amazon Echo Dot bundle at only $15

Want to enhance your home with a smart speaker? The Amazon Echo Dot is one of the most popular gadgets in its category and has also been a favorite pick under tech this holiday season. Owing to the available discounts that have shot down its price to less than $15, the device is a worthy catch for gifting or personal purposes.

Popular retailer Amazon has just listed an irresistible combo offer for the Echo Dot, which also includes a compatible smart bulb to get you started. Following an easy setup, all you'll need is your voice and a command to control the bulb's functioning.

Smart speakers make working much more efficient if you like automating your schedule. You can voice-command your way through daily tasks and set reminders in a jiffy. Not only that, but the Echo Dot also comes with sound-rich speakers that are great for music fans. Take a look at Amazon's quote for the Echo Dot and its shining features to decide for yourself.

Grab this insane $14.99 combo offer on the Amazon Echo Dot this holiday sale

With tech products being the biggest highlight this holiday sale season, Amazon has been pretty active with listing discounts on popular gadgets. You can presently grab an exciting deal on pretty much any tech gadget via the website.

Amidst all the hype, one shouldn't miss out on the Amazon Echo Dot + Smart Color Bulb holiday sale offer, which is undoubtedly one of the most economical listings shoppers may see this year.

The Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) + Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb bundle is priced at $52.98 without discounts. The holiday sale offer on Amazon has cut down its rate by 71%, which is an epic markdown. Now, you can begin smartifying your sweet home at just $14.99. You can buy the bundle from here.

The Amazon Echo Dot works brilliantly with the included Amazon Basics Smart Color Bulb to give you the automation you deserve after a long day or comfortable night. Setting it up is easy: fix the light bulb in the socket, open the Alexa app, and let it scan. You'll receive a “ First light bulb found” notification following which you'll be ready to dispense voice commands.

With the bulb paired up, you can use easy voice commands to control the lights or set custom routines that will automate the system further. You will no longer have to deal with switches and boards.

Apart from the smart bulb scenario, the Amazon Echo Dot is a brilliant speaker that can woe any music enthusiast. You can use voice commands to let the device find the best songs, playlists, and control tracks.

Furthermore, it can also announce news headlines and the weather, set up tasks and reminders, and more. You can also club more compatible smart devices to further develop your home's environment.

The said holiday sale offer on the Amazon Echo Dot doesn't seem to be a time-limited deal. However, it will only remain until stocks last for your pincode. You can also opt for other bundle options, depending on your needs. If you are looking to gift this, Amazon also offers a wrap-up service that you can add at checkout.

Poll : 0 votes