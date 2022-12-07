10 best tech gadgets below $50

When it comes to tech and gadgets, enthusiasts are always looking to get the best bang for their buck. High-spec smartphones, laptops, and other such devices usually tend to be in the spotlight. However, there are many simple accessories that can improve your life in significant ways.

The tech gadgets on this list are pocket-friendly and remarkably efficient at taking care of the little things that can often become a hassle. They also make for great presents. You can get them for yourself or gift them to friends and family for the holidays.

Here are 10 gadgets and accessories under $50 that you can consider purchasing.

Webcam ring light and 9 other useful gadgets under $50

1) FDKOBE webcam ring light ($19.99 on Amazon)

Webcam light rings are very popular for web conferences since they illuminate the user’s face under sub-optimal lighting conditions. The FDKOBE ring light comes with a webcam-style mount that clips onto almost any device.

It has 10 brightness settings and color temperature settings that cover most lighting conditions to help users get proper exposure while video calling, conferencing, streaming, or taking selfies. It also has USB connectivity and doesn’t require a battery. At around $20, the FDKOBE is a good ring light to have.

2) Anker 524 power strip ($27.99 on Amazon)

The Anker 524 power strip is a great gadget to have if you are traveling. It comes with three AC outlets on the sides of the cube with a standard 240V voltage rating.

Additionally, it has a USB-C and 2 USB-A ports that power up to six devices at a time with 30W high-speed charging. Its tangle-free chord stretches up to 5ft, letting you use it from outlets that are across the room.

The Anker power strip also checks safety standards and comes with an 18-month warranty. It's priced at around $28 on Amazon and is a very useful power strip to have.

3) WYZE Scale X ($28.78 on Amazon)

The WYZE Scale X is an all-in-one smart scale that takes care of all fitness-related data. It has a heart rate monitor that keeps track of your heart rate periodically.

The WYZE app can be synced with the smart scale and will help monitor other stats like body fat percentage, bone mass, and muscle mass. The data syncs with the app via Bluetooth and keeps you focused on your health and fitness goals.

The device recognizes up to eight users and has a guest mode for friends. The sleek design and the price of $29 on Amazon make the WYZE Scale X one of the best smart scales on the market.

4) TONEOF 60" selfie stick ($29.99 at Amazon)

The TONEOF selfie stick is a compact selfie stick for smartphones that has foldable tripod legs at the bottom. The telescopic handle supports all smartphone sizes and ensures image stability.

The shaft extends up to 60 inches and has non-slip footpads to prevent slips and slides. It also comes with a remote shutter, which is extremely useful when taking selfies in tripod mode.

Selfie lovers will get a lot of value from this versatile gadget while documenting trips or parties.

5) Tractive Dog Tracker ($30.00 on Amazon)

Dogs are our furry best friends, and we love to let them have as much freedom as possible. The Tractive Dog Tracker helps you keep a virtual eye on your dog by providing live GPS tracking and real-time location logs.

It has a useful "virtual fence" feature that lets you set up certain spaces as safe zones and will alert you when your dog leaves the area. The tracker is lightweight and completely waterproof, so your dog will be free to play anywhere. App support requires a subscription package that can be used worldwide.

This battery-operated gadget is great for monitoring your pets and comes at a price of $30 on Amazon.

6) Apple MagSafe charger ($35.00 on Amazon)

With an input voltage of 5V, the Apple MagSafe charger provides fast 15W charging and is compatible with all Apple products that support wireless charging.

It has a built-in USB-C cable that reaches up to 1m. The recommended 20W adapter, however, is sold separately. The charger sports a flat design that is compact and travel-friendly.

Although wireless charging is generally hassle-free, the magnetic base of the charger sticks to the phone when picked up.

7) JBL Go 3 Bluetooth speaker ($39.95 on Amazon)

JBL has several versions of portable Bluetooth speakers at budget prices. The JBL Go 3 is the latest in the series.

The design has been updated, and the Go 3 comes in multiple stylish color schemes. JBL also offers a complimentary LED keychain with the device.

The Go 3 is completely dustproof and has an IP67 water resistance rating, making it safe to use near beaches, pools, or bathtubs. The new and improved drivers offer a deep base and mellowed-out mids. The speaker maintains sound quality even at higher volumes and is easy on the ears.

At around $40 on Amazon, the JBL Go 3 is a great Bluetooth speaker for the price.

8) Tile Sticker Bluetooth tracker ($39.99 on Amazon)

Almost everyone has misplaced their car keys or wallet at some point. Tile Stickers are nifty little gadgets that help you keep track of your items.

It's a small, Bluetooth enabled device and comes with app support that alerts you when you are within range of a lost item. These trackers can be used to find phones, remotes, keychains, luggage, and even pets. They are IP67 waterproof and compatible with both Android and IOS.

With a Bluetooth range of 76m, this smart home gadget will keep you from worrying about lost items.

9) HyperX Pulsefire Haste wireless gaming mouse ($49.99 on Amazon)

The Pulsefire Haste is a lightweight gaming mouse that has a sleek skeletal design with a honeycomb pattern. With wireless 4GHz RF connectivity, this gaming mouse ensures seamless communication during extended gaming sessions.

The chargeable battery lasts for 100 hours on a full charge. The mouse's sensor has a 16K DPI optical resolution, and the device has six programmable buttons for quick commands.

The Pulsefire Haste has an ergonomic build and customizable RGB settings. It's currently available at a price of $49.99 on Amazon, making it a good gaming mouse to invest in.

10) Blue Snowball Ice microphone ($49.99 on Amazon)

For online content creators, it is an absolute necessity to ensure high-quality audio on various platforms. Blue's Snowball Ice is a microphone that can be used for streaming, podcasts, and online meetings.

The custom condenser capsule is capable of reproducing recorded sounds with accuracy and clarity. The higher models have additional features like Blue Voice Effects and headphone outputs.

The Blue Snowball Ice's globe-shaped capsule sits on an adjustable mini tripod stand. The microphone is also Skype and Discord certified, letting users send their voice on multiple online platforms.

With all the standard features one would expect from a USB microphone, the Snowball Ice is a useful gadget to pick up for under $50 on Amazon.

