Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2022 deals: Best Bluetooth speakers to buy this Thanksgiving

The best deals of the year are upon us in the form of Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sales. Any tech enthusiast who may have wanted a swanky new gadget and held off any purchases throughout the year eventually caves in during this period. Back-to-back Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales present once-a-year savings on almost all of the most popular gadgets one uses at home or the office.

However, there is one gadget that has picked up like no other in recent times and that is a Bluetooth Speaker. These devices are liked for their portability and convenience of playing music through Bluetooth.

This year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales offer attractive discounts on some of the most popular Bluetooth speakers. Let's take a look at five of the best deals.

5 best deals in Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale on Bluetooth Speakers

1)Tribit Portable StormBox Micro Bluetooth Speaker (for $35.99 on Amazon)

Since Bluetooth speakers offer unseen portability, they must have some sort of weather and element resistance, and Tribit's StormBox Micro doesn't disappoint. It comes with an IP67 rating, which makes it water and dustproof. With an output of 9W, the speaker sounds plenty loud and powerful with a punchy bass thanks to the built-in XBass feature.

The range of these speakers is around 100ft. One can easily mount it on a bike and go for a relaxing spin around town, without the worry of tuning out from reality, as that is something that often happens with headphones.

If you have a second Tribit Micro speaker, you can play the two on the stereo and double up the fun. The claimed playtime is around eight hours, which is decent for the segment. Cyber Monday Sale offers this for $35.99.

2)Sony Extra Bass Portable Compact IP67 Bluetooth Speaker SRSXB13 (for $39.99 on Target)

Sony has always been a reputed brand in sound technology. With their SRSXB13, they have continued this legacy. The bass offered by these is deep and punchy, and the speaker uses a sound diffusion processor to pump out the music far and wide.

Amazingly, the battery life is claimed at 16 hours, with an indicator provided on board. With its IP67 rating, you don't need to worry about the elements harming your device.

These speakers charge with a USB type-C port and come with the convenience of hands-free calling. One can also pair it in stereo with another of these, thus they offer excellent value at $39.99 on this Cyber Monday Sale.

3) JBL Clip 4: Portable Speaker with Bluetooth - Black (JBLCLIP4BLKAM) (for $44.95 on Amazon)

JBL's compact Clip 4 is the very definition of small and powerful speakers. With an output of 5W, these speakers offer a clear bass that is punchy and deep at the same time. The clip design ensures that one can attach these speakers anywhere, like the strap on their trousers.

The speaker, just like the above two on this list, is IP67 rated and supports Bluetooth 5.0 powered by USB type C charging. The approximate playtime for these is around 10 hours on average. It's a great deal to get during this Cyber Monday sale.

4) JBL Flip 6 Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker (for $89.99 on Target)

For people looking for something more powerful and yet more compact, Flip 6 from JBL is the perfect choice for this Cyber Monday Sale. At $89.99, the speakers are a bit on the expensive side of things, but they are not overpriced for what they offer.

They sound more powerful than other compact offerings and give around 12 hours of uninterrupted playback time. These speakers are waterproof and capable of pairing with multiple devices at a time. As for charging, a standard type-C USB would suffice.

5) Bose SoundLink Revolve Plus II Portable Bluetooth Speaker (for $229.99 on Target)

Bose's Soundlink Revolve Plus II is the most expensive, and yet the best when it comes to sheer sound quality on this list. With almost $100 off the regular price, these are a steal for anyone who can get them while stocks last during the Cyber Monday Sale.

They offer a 360-degree sound while giving a playback time of close to 17 hours. The device is great for indoor party use, as well as outdoor usage. The speakers also allow hands-free calling and voice assistance that informs you of a successful connection. The aluminum body is sturdy and durable for extra protection against accidental drops.

One drawback of this speaker is its IP55 rating, which only ensures protection against water but not dust.

Deals like these come only once a year and it would be wise to get them while stocks last during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale of 2022.

