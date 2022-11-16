Sony recently announced that the eagerly awaited Black Friday sale will go live on November 18, 2022. It is that time of the year when gamers can expect massive discounts on not just the physical copies of some of the most popular games from PlayStation, but also on their digital copies present on PSN.

This time around, the sale will begin a week earlier than the actual Black Friday date of November 25, 2022. As an added bonus to gamers, Playstation has indicated through their official Twitter handle that at least a 25% discount on PS Plus membership may be availed across all membership tiers.

PlayStation @PlayStation PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal starts November 18 PlayStation Plus Black Friday deal starts November 18 https://t.co/WUEB5RQLRK

Apart from hinting towards a possible discount on PS Plus membership, the tweet also mentions unmissable deals across a lot of games as part of the Black Friday sale. Even though the information on discounts is not concrete at present, trends from last year do indicate that a lot of first and third-party games are due a massive discount this time of the year.

Expected time and duration of Black Friday Sale

As Sony has not specified the time at which the sale will go live, it is fair to assume that it should go live at midnight on November 18, across all time zones, at the earliest.

The Black Friday sale usually lasts well over three to four days from the day of Black Friday itself. This gives ample time for gamers to take advantage of discounts that may last well over ten days from their commencement, this time around.

Expected PS Plus membership and Game discounts

Going by the current annual membership cost of all PS Plus tiers, gamers may expect the following discounts on PS Plus plans.

Essential 12 months membership cost- $59.99

Black Friday deal estimated cost - $44.99

Extra 12 months membership cost- $99.99

Black Friday deal estimated cost - $74.99

Premium 12 months membership cost- $119.99

Black Friday deal estimated cost - $89.99

Quite a lot of the player base subscribes to PS Plus and the benefits it offers. Not only do they get monthly games to play free of cost, but buying Sony's subscription service ensures online play among friends and family.

Membership discounts offered during the Black Friday Sale offer such players excellent value for their money since buying these annual plans won't overwrite their current ones, but rather extend them.

Gamers can also expect a discount of up to 60% if last year's trends are anything to go by. Perhaps Sony will decide to offer more discounts than last year, just to compete with Xbox Gamepass and the kind of service it is growing to be.

Many of the major AAA games, along with popular indie titles, are expected to go on sale this Black Friday week. This may be especially true for those with rumored DLC announcements at the TGA, like Elden Ring. Many studios discount their base games at attractive prices so that players can be incentivized to purchase DLCs that are about to be announced.

Possible discounted titles to be expected during the Black Friday sale

Elden Ring and other FromSoftware games

Sony first-party exclusives like God of War, the Horizon series, and Bloodborne

Sports titles like FIFA, MADDEN NFL, UFC, and F1

Uncharted Series and other popular third-party RPGs

Major JRPGs like the Yakuza franchise, Nioh, and the Tales series

FPS games like COD and Battlefield

RTS games like Civilization and Cities Skyline

Apart from the above possible titles, which may or may not be heavily discounted, gamers can expect many more lucrative deals from all the different genres. PlayStation also has a history of bundling digital deluxe editions and ultimate editions at massive discounts during the sale.

It is perhaps time for gamers to add their most awaited games to their wishlist and watch as Sony eventually reveals the Black Friday Sale discounts on their eagerly awaited titles.

Poll : 0 votes