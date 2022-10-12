GTA Vice City Definitive Edition to be included with this month’s PlayStation Plus subscription

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will be available to PlayStation Plus players on October 18, 2022. This game isn't the original one that came out nearly 20 years ago. Instead, this is the remastered port that was bundled with the GTA Trilogy almost a year ago.

Gamers should know that GTA Vice City is approaching its 20th anniversary this month. The original title was critically acclaimed and was a huge milestone for how far open-world games could go back then.

While the remaster was critically panned upon launch, the Definitive Edition has received a few patches to make things more playable.

PlayStation @PlayStation



Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey



… and many more. The full list: Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for October:Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive EditionDragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive AgeAssassin’s Creed Odyssey… and many more. The full list: play.st/3VmkljP Your PlayStation Plus Game Catalog lineup for October: ➕ Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition➕ Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age➕ Assassin’s Creed Odyssey… and many more. The full list: play.st/3VmkljP https://t.co/WNu4xCh2mq

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is one of several games offered in this month's PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium memberships. Here are the remaining games:

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Assassin's Creed Odyssey

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition

Inside

The Medium

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin's Creed: India

Assassin's Creed: Russia

Assassin's Creed III Remastered

Assassin's Creed Syndicate

Hohokum

PlayStation Plus members should know that Assassin's Creed: India, Assassin's Creed: Russia, and Assassin's Creed Syndicate are only available on the PS4. The other games are available on either the PS4 or PS5.

GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ @GTAVI_Countdown GTA Vice City is coming to PlayStation Plus Extra lineup for October, available to play starting Tuesday, October 18. GTA Vice City is coming to PlayStation Plus Extra lineup for October, available to play starting Tuesday, October 18. https://t.co/ywgjKSXHWA

In other news, the following games will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium Members under the Classics catalog:

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Limbo

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Everyday Shooter

All these games will be available for current members on October 18, 2022.

The Definitive Edition will appear on the PlayStation Plus this month for the 20th anniversary of GTA Vice City

A screenshot of the Definitive Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City was originally launched on October 29, 2002. It's been nearly 20 years since then, so it's only fitting that the Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation Plus this month. Do note that subscribers don't have to pay anything extra to download this game.

Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything special regarding the 20th anniversary. Many gamers have speculated that a GTA 6 trailer might be imminent around the October 29, 2022, date, but there is no credible leak confirming such a story right now.

Players should wait and see if the focus on GTA Vice City will lead to the highly anticipated teaser for the next game in the series.

For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki

Poll : Do you have PlayStation Plus membership? Yes No 0 votes