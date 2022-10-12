GTA Vice City Definitive Edition to be included with this month’s PlayStation Plus subscription

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition will be available to PlayStation Plus players on October 18, 2022. This game isn't the original one that came out nearly 20 years ago. Instead, this is the remastered port that was bundled with the GTA Trilogy almost a year ago.
Gamers should know that GTA Vice City is approaching its 20th anniversary this month. The original title was critically acclaimed and was a huge milestone for how far open-world games could go back then.
While the remaster was critically panned upon launch, the Definitive Edition has received a few patches to make things more playable.
GTA Vice City Definitive Edition is one of several games offered in this month's PlayStation Plus Extra or Premium memberships. Here are the remaining games:
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age - Definitive Edition
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and the Blight Below
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer's Edition
- Inside
- The Medium
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin's Creed: India
- Assassin's Creed: Russia
- Assassin's Creed III Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Syndicate
- Hohokum
PlayStation Plus members should know that Assassin's Creed: India, Assassin's Creed: Russia, and Assassin's Creed Syndicate are only available on the PS4. The other games are available on either the PS4 or PS5.
In other news, the following games will be available for PlayStation Plus Premium Members under the Classics catalog:
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Limbo
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow
- Everyday Shooter
All these games will be available for current members on October 18, 2022.
The Definitive Edition will appear on the PlayStation Plus this month for the 20th anniversary of GTA Vice City
GTA Vice City was originally launched on October 29, 2002. It's been nearly 20 years since then, so it's only fitting that the Definitive Edition is available for the PlayStation Plus this month. Do note that subscribers don't have to pay anything extra to download this game.
Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything special regarding the 20th anniversary. Many gamers have speculated that a GTA 6 trailer might be imminent around the October 29, 2022, date, but there is no credible leak confirming such a story right now.
Players should wait and see if the focus on GTA Vice City will lead to the highly anticipated teaser for the next game in the series.
For comprehensive guides and walkthroughs, check out SK GTA Wiki
