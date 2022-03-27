The GTA Definitive Edition Trilogy was made so that players could revisit the old masterpieces in a better graphical setting. The games opened to a horrid response from fans as it was bug-ridden and did not look remastered.

Rockstar, however, was quick to take note of this and made sure fixes were put up to improve performance. The Vice City remaster on PS5 now runs better, and fans are calmer.

The older Vice City supported many cheats that made the lives of gamers easier by a mile. Gamers are clueless about whether the same cheats work on the next-gen consoles. This article reveals all the working cheats for the Vice City Definitive Edition on PS5.

All working GTA Vice City Definitive Edition cheats for the PS5

The older version of the GTA Vice Gity Definitive Edition supported quite a few cheats (Image via Rockstar/GTA Vice City)

Experienced GTA gamers have seen that all the cheats from the previous versions work on the newer version of GTA Vice City. The cheats do not need to be entered in the Pause Menu anymore, and gamers can tap the controls directly in the game.

There is also no need to make sure that the buttons are pressed quickly. Here's the complete list of cheats for this GTA title:

Weapon Set 1: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Weapon Set 2: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Weapons Set 3: R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

Full Health: R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Full Armor: R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Instant Death: Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

Raise Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Lower Wanted Level: R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Change Outfit: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Armed Pedestrians: R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

Angry Pedestrians: Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

Rioting Pedestrians: Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Faster Gameplay: Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square (x3), L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Slolwer Gameplay: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

Improved Handling: Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

Aggressive Traffic: R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

Flaming Traffic: R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Pink Cars: Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Black Cars: Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

Spawn a Tank: Circle, Circle, L1, Circle (x3), L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Spawn a Dodo: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Spawn a Blooring Banger: Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

Spawn a Bloodring Racer: Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Spawn a Caddie: Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

Spawn a Hotring Racer (2): R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

Spawn a Hotring Racer (3): R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

Spawn a Love Fist Limo: R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Spawn Romero's Hearse: Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

Spawn a Sabre Turbo: Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

Spawn a Trashmaster: Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

Play as Red Leather: Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

Play as Candy Suxxx: Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

Play as Hilary King: R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

Play as Ken Rosenberg: Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

Play as Vance: Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

Play as Love Fist Member (1): Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Play as Love Fist Member (2): R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

Play as Mercedes: R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

Play as Phil Casssady: Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

Play as Ricardo Diaz: L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

Play as Sonny Forelli: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Clear Weather: Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Sunny Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Triangle

Cloudy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Square

Rainy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), Circle

Foggy Weather: R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X

R2, X, L1, L1, L2 (x3), X Big Head Mode (Konami Code): Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

Note: Cheats will disable all trophies in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

Pro tip: Having multiple save files is a good way to work around this negative impact.

