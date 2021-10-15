5 aspects about GTA Vice City that the Trilogy should fix

There are many aspects of GTA Vice City that the GTA Trilogy should seek to fix.

Since the game is no longer available on digital retailers, players must purchase the new GTA Trilogy to experience what GTA Vice City can offer. However, it won't be a direct port of that title.

Instead, it will have better graphics and some modern enhancements. Rockstar Games hasn't shown any photos or footage yet, so one could only hope that they would improve some of the features described in this article.

Five features the GTA Trilogy should fix in GTA Vice City

5) Better Drive-Bys

GTA 4 had better Drive-By shooting controls (Image via Rockstar Games)

Drive-Bys have been a feature since GTA 3, yet their inclusion in the older games was clunky. Modern GTA games allow players significantly more freedom when it comes to shooting.

In the classic GTA trilogy, one could only shoot left or right (or forward if they're on a motorcycle). Some missions allow free aim, so it wouldn't ruin the integrity of GTA Vice City like some other fixes might do.

4) Swimming

Tommy Vercetti can't swim (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vice City looks like an ideal location to swim in, yet players instantly drown in the game. Whereas one could make an excuse for GTA 3's water being toxic, it doesn't make sense in the context of GTA Vice City.

Some players opine that Tommy was in prison for too long and never learned how to swim. However, that reason also falls apart when one realizes that no pedestrian can swim, either.

Swimming exists in GTA San Andreas, so it wouldn't be illogical to assume that the GTA Vice City portion of the GTA Trilogy could have it too.

3) Interactive sharks

Sharks can pose a threat to players in GTA 5. However, they also existed in GTA Vice City. The only problem here is that they are just moving objects that the player cannot interact with in any way.

This feature is mainly relevant to the previous one, as it would be exciting to allow players to try and slay one off of Vice City's coast. Plus, it would give Steve Scott a reason to obsess over Sharks in GTA Vice City.

2) Playing old missions again

The Job is a fun mission (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA Vice City has plenty of memorable missions. Unfortunately, the game doesn't allow one to redo old missions. Modern GTA games often include a feature that allows players to retry missions for fun, so it wouldn't be a stretch to have something like that in the GTA Trilogy.

It would also be beneficial for the other two games in the trilogy. Having the ability to replay old missions from all three games would be a massive benefit.

1) Some glitches

While some glitches are fun to abuse, others are just outright annoying and there are many to count. Notably, the Havana Outfit spawns out of reach if the player completes any one of these missions after Two Bit Hit:

Cop Land

No Escape?

The Job

Likewise, the Cherry Popper save corruption glitch is something that should be patched out. The former prevents a player from easily accessing an outfit while the latter glitch ruins the entire save file.

Also Read

With the new GTA Trilogy arriving sooner rather than later, one would expect notable improvements in all three games. GTA Vice City needs a lot of reconfiguration and overhaul. However, Rockstar Games has made a habit of delivering on their promises.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul