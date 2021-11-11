GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for PS4 and PS5

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes are now available, specifically for the PS4 and PS5.

Players are finally getting their hands on these remastered games. They have been waiting a long time to play GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. While normal gameplay is already a fun experience, it can be even better with cheat codes.

Cheat codes serve a useful function since they change how a game is played. Players can do anything from spawn vehicles to giving themselves special abilities. PS4 and PS5 owners can do the same with GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes. However, keep in mind that they will disable achievements.

PS4 and PS5 owners can use these GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes

For easier readability, these will be put into different categories. GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes have a lot to offer. Some of them are even secretive in nature. Here are the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for the PS 4 and PS5:

Big Head Mode

Dourvas from the GTA Forums discovered a hidden secret within the game. Players can use the Konami Code to enlarge everyone's heads. Here are the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes:

Big Head Mode (Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X)

The rest of the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes should be straightforward.

Weapon cheats

Players will need a lot of firepower in GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition. With some button combinations, they can skip the need to search for weapons. Here are the relevant GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes:

Weapon Set #1 (R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up)

(R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up) Weapon Set #2 (R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left)

(R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left) Weapon Set #3 (R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down)

(R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down) Infinite Ammo (L1, R1, Square, R1, Left, R2, R1, Left, Square, Down, L1, L1)

Player cheats

These mainly apply to player stats, such as fat and muscle. Some of them can also significantly alter the player's skills. These are the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes:

Get $250,000 Cash, Full Health, and Full Armor (R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up)

(R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up) Infinite Health (Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle)

(Down, X, Right, Left, Right, R1, Right, Down, Up, Triangle) Infinite Lung Capacity (Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down)

(Down, Left, L1, Down, Down, R2, Down, L2, Down) Maximum Fat (Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down)

(Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Down) Maximum Muscle (Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left)

(Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, Circle, Left) Maximum Respect (L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1)

(L1, R1, Triangle, Down, R2, X, L1, Up, L2, L2, L1, L1) Super Jump (Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2)

(Up, Up, Triangle, Triangle, Up, Up, Left, Right, Square, R2, R2) Super Punch (Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2)

(Up, Left, X, Triangle, R1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L2) Improved Handling (Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1)

Spawn cheats

Vehicles are one of the biggest features in the series. Players need them to get from one place to another. These are the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes for vehicle spawns:

Spawn Tank (Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

(Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Jetpack (Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right)

(Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, Up, Down, Left, Right) Spawn Monster Truck (Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1

(Right, Up, R1, R1, R1, Down, Triangle, Triangle, X, Circle, L1, L1 Spawn Parachute (Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1)

(Left, Right, L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, Up, Down, Right, L1) Spawn Bloodring Banger (Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left)

(Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left) Spawn Caddy (Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X)

(Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X) Spawn Dozer (R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left)

(R2, L1, L1, Right, Right, Up, Up, X, L1, Left) Spawn Hotring Racer 1 (R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1)

(R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1) Spawn Hotring Racer 2 (R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2)

(R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2) Spawn Hunter (Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1)

(Circle, X, L1, Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, R1, R2, L2, L1, L1) Spawn Hydra (Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up)

(Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L1, Down, Up) Spawn Limo (R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right)

(R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right) Spawn Quad Bike (Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2)

(Left, Left, Down, Down, Up, Up, Square, Circle, Triangle, R1, R2) Spawn Rancher (Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2)

(Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2) Spawn Stunt Plane (Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle)

(Circle, Up, L1, L2, Down, R1, L1, L1, Left, Left, X, Triangle) Spawn Tanker (R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1)

(R1, Up, Left, Right, R2, Up, Right, Square, Right, L2, L1, L1) Spawn Trashmaster (Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right)

(Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right) Spawn Vortex (Triangle, Triangle, Square, Circle, X, L1, L2, Down, Down)

Vehicular cheats

These GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes mainly apply to vehicle changes. For example, some of them will use nitro boosts, while others can fly in the sky. Here are the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes to look out for:

Aggressive Traffic (R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2)

(R2, Circle, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, R2, L2) Invisible Cars (Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1)

(Triangle, L1, Triangle, R2, Square, L1, L1) Flying Cars (Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left)

(Square, Down, L2, Up, L1, Circle, Up, X, Left) Flying Boats (R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle)

(R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle) All Cars Have NOS (Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1)

(Left, Triangle, R1, L1, Up, Square, Triangle, Down, Circle, L2, L1, L1) All Taxis Have NOS (Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right)

(Up, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, X, Square, R2, Right) Drive On Water (Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2)

(Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2) Pink Cars (Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle)

(Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle) Black Cars (Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle)

Weather cheats

Weather can add an atmospheric touch to the game. Players can alter it with these GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes:

Morning Sky (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square)

(R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square) Night Sky (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle)

(R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle) Cloudy Weather (L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1)

(L2, Down, Down, Left, Square, Left, R2, Square, X, R1, L1, L1) Rainy Weather (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle)

(R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle) Foggy Weather (R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X)

(R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X) Sandstorm (Up, Down, L1, L1, L2, L2, L1, L2, R1, R2)

Pedestrian cheats

The relationship between the players and the pedestrians is an interesting one. Players can use the following GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes:

Armed Pedestrians (R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down)

(R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down) Angry Pedestrians (Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2)

(Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2) Rioting Pedestrians (Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1)

(Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1) Elvis Pedestrians (L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left)

(L1, Circle, Triangle, L1, L1, Square, L2, Up, Down, Left) Ninja Pedestrians (X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square)

(X, X, Down, R2, L2, Circle, R1, Circle, Square) No Pedestrians (X, Down, Up, R2, Down, Triangle, L1, Triangle, Left)

Miscellaneous cheats

These are the rest of the GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes:

Instant Death (Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1)

(Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1) Raise Wanted Level (R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left)

(R1, R1, Circle, R2, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left) Lower Wanted Level (R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down)

(R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down) Lock Wanted Level (Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up)

(Circle, Right, Circle, Right, Left, Square, Triangle, Up) Speed Up Time (Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle)

(Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle) Faster Gameplay (Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square)

(Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square) Slower Gameplay (Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1)

GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes can be really fun

Hopefully, players will have fun with these GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes. These features may greatly expand the player experience. The cheat codes turn a normal run into a chaotic one, all within a span of a few seconds.

However, as mentioned earlier, PS4 and PS5 players should be careful when using GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition cheat codes as they will automatically disable achievements.

Edited by Shaheen Banu