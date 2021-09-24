What does the Luck stat do in GTA San Andreas?

GTA San Andreas players might wonder if the Luck stats do anything for them in the game.

Compared to the rest of the series, GTA San Andreas offers a diverse selection of in-game statistics. One of them is the Luck stat. Players can increase it by finding Horseshoes in Las Venturas. One horseshoe equals 20 Luck, and there are 50 in total all across the city.

However, the Luck stat doesn't seem to do anything. Players often confuse it with the Gambling skill. One must keep in mind that these are two separate stats. Suffice to say, there are common misconceptions about the Luck stat. This article will try to clear it up for GTA San Andreas players.

Does the Luck stat do anything in GTA San Andreas?

The short answer is no. Luck stats have no bearing in GTA San Andreas. There are no in-game scripts for this feature. It's unknown whether there was meant to be one. Nonetheless, players do have misconceptions about it. Here is everything they need to learn about the Luck stat.

Players can't decide what it really does

Luck does show up in the statistics menu. Regardless, it doesn't seem to do anything for GTA San Andreas players. Despite popular belief, the Luck stats are mainly for show, and there is no major consensus on what it does. Rockstar Games has yet to explain it in full detail. However, it's unlikely they ever will.

A player's success rate in a casino has to do with the Gambling skill. This is not the same as luck, it's a different attribute altogether.

Collecting all the horseshoes can still be a rewarding experience. Players will receive $100,000 for their efforts. Four powerful weapons will also spawn near the Four Dragons Casino. Last but not least, this counts towards 100 percent completion.

Misconceptions about the luck and gambling

Contrary to common sense, Luck and Gambling are two different skills in GTA San Andreas. The former does nothing while the latter deals with probability. Collecting all 50 horseshoes will not increase the Gambling stat. The only reason to do so is for 100 percent completion.

Gambling involves how much players can wager. The higher the skill, the more money they can bet. Gambling skill levels go from one to a thousand. It can be increased by spending money at a casino.

Increasing the Luck stat will have no effect on Gambling. Therefore, players should regularly place their bets in casinos.

Common fan theories

There are several unproven myths in GTA San Andreas. However, a minor one stands out. A few players believe that the random plane crashes have something to do with luck. However, there is nothing in the game files that suggests such behavior.

GTA San Andreas players will likely see plane crashes in their playthrough. However, it has everything to do with the limited AI. Most planes only move in a straight line. If they are set to spawn near buildings or forests, they will probably crash. It has nothing to do with the luck stat.

