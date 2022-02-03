List of cheats for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on the PS4

Cheats have been a mainstay in the GTA series, one of the most entertaining games' most delightful features. However, some of them, like GTA 4, didn't have a particularly memorable or enjoyable list of cheat codes.

On the other hand, most GTA fans believe that the original 3D Universe GTA Trilogy contained some of the best (and most bizarre) cheats ever introduced. The remastered GTA trilogy also supports most of the cheats available in the original game.

This article looks at the cheat codes for the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City for PlayStation 4 consoles. These cheats will also work on the PS3 version of the game.

All working cheats for the PS4 version of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

Player cheats in GTA Vice City DE

Full health (repairs vehicles) - R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

- R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Full armor - R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

- R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Commit suicide - Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1

- Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1 Increase wanted level - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

- R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right Remove wanted level - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

- R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down Women will start following Tommy - Circle, Cross, L1, L1, R2, Cross, Cross, Circle, Triangle

- Circle, Cross, L1, L1, R2, Cross, Cross, Circle, Triangle Random pedestrian skin - Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right

- Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right Candy Suxxx skin - Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2

- Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2 Hilary King skin - R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2

- R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2 Ken Rosenberg skin - Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1

- Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1 Lance Vance skin - Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1

- Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1 Dick (Love Fist) skin - R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1

- R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1 Jezz Torrent skin (Love Fist) - Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

- Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X Mercedes Cortez skin - R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle

- R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle Phil Cassidy skin - Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle

- Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle Ricardo Diaz skin - L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2

- L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2 Sonny Forrelli skin - Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X

Weapons cheats in GTA Vice City DE

Basic weapons set - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

- R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up Intermediate weapons set - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

- R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left Advanced weapons set - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down

- R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down Vehicle spawn cheats in GTA Vice City DE

Spawn Sabre Turbo - Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left

- Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left Spawn Caddy - Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X

- Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X Spawn Romero's Hearse - Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right

- Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right Spawn Trashmaster - Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

- Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Love Fist - R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right

- R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right Spawn Rhino - Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

- Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Spawn Hotring Racer - R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1

- R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1 Spawn Hotring Racer (alternate) - R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2

- R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2 Spawn Bloodring Banger (Glendale) - Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2

- Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2 Spawn Bloodring Banger (Oceanic) - Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left

Gameplay cheats/effects in GTA Vice City DE

Konami Code - Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

- Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X Aggressive traffic - R2, Circle, R1, L2, D-Pad Left, R1, L1, R2, L2

- R2, Circle, R1, L2, D-Pad Left, R1, L1, R2, L2 All traffic cars are black - Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle

- Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle All traffic cars are pink - Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle

- Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle All traffic lights are green - D-Pad Right, R1, D-Pad Up, L2, L2, D-Pad Left, R1, L1, R1, R1

- D-Pad Right, R1, D-Pad Up, L2, L2, D-Pad Left, R1, L1, R1, R1 Blow up all vehicles - R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

- R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1 Cars can drive over water - D-Pad Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2

- D-Pad Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2 Cars can fly - Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

- Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1 Change in vehicle properties - R1, Cross, Triangle, D-Pad Right, R2, Square, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down, Square

- R1, Cross, Triangle, D-Pad Right, R2, Square, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down, Square Increase grip on land vehicles, boost jump ability in all cars - Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1

- Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1 Vercetti Gang becomes bikini-clad women equipped with M4s - D-Pad Right, L1, Circle, L2, D-Pad Left, Cross, R1, L1, L1, Cross

- D-Pad Right, L1, Circle, L2, D-Pad Left, Cross, R1, L1, L1, Cross Increase game speed - Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square

- Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square Decrease game speed - Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1

- Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1 Speed up clock - Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

- Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle Show media attention level - R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle

- R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle Pedestrian/NPC cheats in GTA Vice City DE

Peds carry weapons - R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down

- R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down Peds hate Tommy - Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2

- Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2 Peds riot - Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1

Weather cheats in GTA Vice City DE

Sunny/clear weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

- R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle Light cloudy weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle

- R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle Stormy weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle

- R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle Foggy weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X

- R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X Overcast weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square

Edited by Yasho Amonkar