List of cheats for GTA Vice City Definitive Edition on the PS4

Cheats have been a mainstay in the GTA series, one of the most entertaining games' most delightful features. However, some of them, like GTA 4, didn't have a particularly memorable or enjoyable list of cheat codes.
On the other hand, most GTA fans believe that the original 3D Universe GTA Trilogy contained some of the best (and most bizarre) cheats ever introduced. The remastered GTA trilogy also supports most of the cheats available in the original game.
This article looks at the cheat codes for the Definitive Edition of GTA Vice City for PlayStation 4 consoles. These cheats will also work on the PS3 version of the game.
All working cheats for the PS4 version of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition
Player cheats in GTA Vice City DE
- Full health (repairs vehicles) - R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Full armor - R1, R2, L1, X, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Commit suicide - Right, L2, Down, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, L2, L1
- Increase wanted level - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Remove wanted level - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Women will start following Tommy - Circle, Cross, L1, L1, R2, Cross, Cross, Circle, Triangle
- Random pedestrian skin - Right, Right, Left, Up, L1, L2, Left, Up, Down, Right
- Candy Suxxx skin - Circle, R2, Down, R1, Left, Right, R1, L1, X, L2
- Hilary King skin - R1, Circle, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R2
- Ken Rosenberg skin - Right, L1, Up, L2, L1, Right, R1, L1, X, R1
- Lance Vance skin - Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, L1
- Dick (Love Fist) skin - R1, L2, R2, L1, Right, R2, Left, X, Square, L1
- Jezz Torrent skin (Love Fist) - Down, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
- Mercedes Cortez skin - R2, L1, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Circle, Triangle
- Phil Cassidy skin - Right, R1, Up, R2, L1, Right, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- Ricardo Diaz skin - L1, L2, R1, R2, Down, L1, R2, L2
- Sonny Forrelli skin - Circle, L1, Circle, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, X, X
Weapons cheats in GTA Vice City DE
- Basic weapons set - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Intermediate weapons set - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left
- Advanced weapons set - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Down
- Vehicle spawn cheats in GTA Vice City DE
- Spawn Sabre Turbo - Right, L2, Down, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, Left
- Spawn Caddy - Circle, L1, Up, R1, L2, X, R1, L1, Circle, X
- Spawn Romero's Hearse - Down, R2, Down, R1, L2, Left, R1, L1, Left, Right
- Spawn Trashmaster - Circle, R1, Circle, R1, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn Love Fist - R2, Up, L2, Left, Left, R1, L1, Circle, Right
- Spawn Rhino - Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1, L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Spawn Hotring Racer - R1, Circle, R2, Right, L1, L2, X, X, Square, R1
- Spawn Hotring Racer (alternate) - R2, L1, Circle, Right, L1, R1, Right, Up, Circle, R2
- Spawn Bloodring Banger (Glendale) - Up, Right, Right, L1, Right, Up, Square, L2
- Spawn Bloodring Banger (Oceanic) - Down, R1, Circle, L2, L2, X, R1, L1, Left, Left
Gameplay cheats/effects in GTA Vice City DE
- Konami Code - Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X
- Aggressive traffic - R2, Circle, R1, L2, D-Pad Left, R1, L1, R2, L2
- All traffic cars are black - Circle, L2, Up, R1, Left, X, R1, L1, Left, Circle
- All traffic cars are pink - Circle, L1, Down, L2, Left, X, R1, L1, Right, Circle
- All traffic lights are green - D-Pad Right, R1, D-Pad Up, L2, L2, D-Pad Left, R1, L1, R1, R1
- Blow up all vehicles - R2, L2, R1, L1, L2, R2, Square, Triangle, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Cars can drive over water - D-Pad Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Square, R1, R2
- Cars can fly - Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Change in vehicle properties - R1, Cross, Triangle, D-Pad Right, R2, Square, D-Pad Up, D-Pad Down, Square
- Increase grip on land vehicles, boost jump ability in all cars - Triangle, R1, R1, Left, R1, L1, R2, L1
- Vercetti Gang becomes bikini-clad women equipped with M4s - D-Pad Right, L1, Circle, L2, D-Pad Left, Cross, R1, L1, L1, Cross
- Increase game speed - Triangle, Up, Right, Down, L2, L1, Square
- Decrease game speed - Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R2, R1
- Speed up clock - Circle, Circle, L1, Square, L1, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Show media attention level - R2, Circle, Up, L1, Right, R1, Right, Up, Square, Triangle
- Pedestrian/NPC cheats in GTA Vice City DE
- Peds carry weapons - R2, R1, X, Triangle, X, Triangle, Up, Down
- Peds hate Tommy - Down, Up, Up, Up, X, R2, R1, L2, L2
- Peds riot - Down, Left, Up, Left, X, R2, R1, L2, L1
Weather cheats in GTA Vice City DE
- Sunny/clear weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Light cloudy weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Triangle
- Stormy weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Circle
- Foggy weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, X
- Overcast weather - R2, X, L1, L1, L2, L2, L2, Square