Why GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition will never be as popular as GTA 5

When Rockstar announced the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, many people thought it would be a suitable replacement for GTA 5. However, the game's poor quality and PC launch issues made it Rockstar's most criticized game ever.

Hence, not only did it fail to match GTA 5's success, but it also failed to be a successful Rockstar title. Even when the game is fixed, it can never be as successful as a new GTA title.

Why GTA 5's success cannot be matched by the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy

GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition was expected to be one of the most significant game launches this year. However, it turned out to be quite a disappointment indeed. The bugs were too much for most players to bear, as most of these are quite game-breaking.

As a result, a large number of players (PC gamers in particular) opted for refunds. The game got review-bombed on Metacritic, where it received a 0.5 user score rating. What would have been the most significant launch by Rockstar in years, and the only major GTA release since GTA 5, turned out to be a major flop.

However, it makes little sense in comparing such a game launch with the release of a new GTA title. Even if the Definitive Edition Trilogy was perfect at launch, it wouldn't have reached the level of success that GTA 5 did. This is because these Definitive Edition games were remasters, not remakes or new games.

Rockstar has already remastered their games before, but those have flown under the radar. Most gamers who played the earlier remasters also criticized them, citing similar reasons. Those games were also quite glitchy and unintuitive, especially on consoles.

The graphics on some of them, such as the remastered GTA San Andreas, looked weird as the character models were too shiny. Players also complained about the generic color palette, something the new games also suffer from. On the other hand, the original trilogy used a different color palette for each of the games.

When GTA 5 came out, Rockstar seemed to have made many improvements to the Grand Theft Auto formula.

Several features had been left out, and a few polarizing ones were added, but the final product had a high level of polish. All of this contributed to the game's success, and fans accepted it as a true successor to the esteemed series.

Meanwhile, the Definitive Edition games were supposed to be improved versions of pre-existing GTA titles. The hype surrounding a new title and that of a remaster is by no means comparable. However, if the DE Trilogy was an attempt at a remake, things would have been entirely different.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion.

