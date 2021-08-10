5 incredibly difficult GTA Vice City missions 

GTA Vice City is one of the most iconic games of all time. Known for its diverse assortment of vehicles and incredibly engaging storylines, it's still all the rage in 2021

That, however, doesn't mean the game is perfect. Some missions in the game are extremely exciting, addictive even, while some are so difficult that they make the player want to reach through the screen and bash a few virtual heads. This article takes a look at 5 of the most frustrating missions featured in GTA Vice City.

Note: This article reflects the author's views

5 of the most difficult missions in GTA Vice City

5) Dildo Dodo

Controlling a seaplane over open water sounds fun in theory, but the mission will have the player groaning in frustration till the very end. Some of the most difficult missions in GTA Vice City had something to do with sluggish vehicles and this one is no different. The Dodo is the wackiest plane one can get in GTA Vice City.

4) Hit the Courier

Hit the Courier is one of the most frustrating missions featured in GTA Vice City. Not only does it involve killing a bunch of random dudes who know how to dodge bullets notoriously well, but it also has the player learning how to control the helicopter they are supposed to stash the goods in and fly off.

Hit the Courier would have been fun if the player didn't mind failing a handful of times before making it through.

3) Bombs Away

Flying a mini RC plane out of the back of a van sounds exciting. But, when put to practice, it makes for one of the most frustrating missions in GTA Vice City.

2) Keep Your Friends Close…

As one might expect from the final mission of the game, Keep Your Friends Close is not at all a cakewalk.

To complete the mission, players have to take down a bunch of mafia goons who are very good. It doesn't help that the player is always open to gunfire as the mansion is pretty much open and doesn't exactly host any hiding places.

1) Demolition Man

Demolition Man has been in the news before as not only the most difficult mission of GTA Vice City but the entire series. The mission is ridiculously challenging and completing it on the first try is literally unheard of. While the mobile version of GTA Vice City makes it relatively easy, it's still the most frustrating mission in the entire series.

Edited by Gautham Balaji