5 most frequently used cheats in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

GTA fans everywhere have enjoyed the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition since its release. It allows players to explore and experience the classic GTA game that existed on the previous consoles with better graphics and controls. Also available for players to try out are all of the cheats that existed for the original game.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition was a very memorable experience for players due to its fantastic storyline and the cast of A-list actors that appeared in the game and added plenty of depth.

In this article, we will talk about five of GTA Vice City Definitive Edition's most frequently used cheats.

GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has many memorable cheats

As the second 3D GTA game in the franchise, Vice City offered many new gaming experiences to the players. This included cheats that could be used for laughs or to make missions easier.

Below are five of the most commonly used cheats from GTA Vice City Definitive Edition.

5) Konami Code

With the release of the GTA Vice City Definitive Edition in November 2021 came a new cheat code. Known as the Konami Code, this cheat gives characters in the game a gigantic head, like a nodding dog toy.

This cheat is one of the most frequently used since the release of the game for its hilarious applications in the game, an example of which can be seen in the above YouTube video.

PlayStation - Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, Circle, X

Xbox - Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A

PC - EXPANDDOME

4) Spawn Rhino

The cheat to spawn a Rhino Tank must be one of the most used in the game by players planning an all-out assault on a mission. It is clear that this is the strongest and most intimidating vehicle available.

The tank cheat was one of the most popular cheats even in the original version of the game, which was released in 2004. So it has clearly stood the test of time.

PlayStation - Circle, Circle, L1, Circle, Circle, Circle, L1,L2, R1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox - B, B, L, L, L, B, B, B, L, White, R, Y, B, Y

PC - PANZER

3) Advanced Weapons

So many impressive weapons in the game (Image via GameModding.com)

The weapons in the remastered version of the game are great fun to use but sometimes, finding them can be a problem, or it might take a long time to collect them all.

Fortunately, there are three tiers of weapons that players could obtain using the weapons cheat codes. The Advanced Weapons Cheat, also known as Tier 3 weapons, is the best way for players to get fully loaded.

PlayStation - R1, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

Xbox - R, Black, L, Black, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Down, Left

PC - PROFESSIONALTOOLS

2) Remove Wanted Level

Escaping the cops made easy (Image via YouTube @tanvir 290)

Sometimes, gamers can get very frustrated if the police keep preventing them from completing their missions. Fortunately, in all of the games in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition, there is a cheat to lower the wanted level.

After first surviving in the game, evading the police is the next most important thing, making the wanted level cheat one of the most used in the game.

PlayStation - R1, R1, Circle, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox - RB, RB, B, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC - LEAVEMEALONE

1) Full Health

The full health cheat in GTA Vice City Definitive Edition has to be the most used, as playing the game is not easy without being shot at or attacked by enemies. Players can use this cheat any time their health is too low and they risk dying.

This cheat also comes with a bonus feature: gamers driving vehicles that are partially destroyed can not only use this cheat to fill their health, but also repair the vehicle they are in.

PlayStation - R1, R2, L1, Circle, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox - R, Black, L, B, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC - ASPIRINE

