How can GTA Vice City players get 200 health and armor

200 health and armor is quite a lot in GTA Vice City, which is why some players would like to unlock it.

GTA Vice City offers several rewards for 100% completion. Interestingly, one of them is 200 health and armor. This is the only feasible way to get this power up. On the plus side, players will also have access to bodyguards. All they need to do is complete the entire game.

A GTA Vice City guide on getting 200 health and armor

The one downside to 100% completion is that all the missions will be done. Players can only use their new upgrades for rampages. Nonetheless, they can still get a kick out of dodging the police. 200 health and armor go a long way in helping them survive.

100% completion

One of the main rewards for 100% completion is 200 health and armor. Players also get to recruit three bodyguards. However, it costs $2,000 each. They can even replenish their entire ammunition. Last but not least, their vehicle strength will double the current amount.

200 health and armor is only part of the total package. GTA Vice City players will be nearly unstoppable with these upgrades. It's not an easy task, but these are satisfying rewards nonetheless.

How to beat the game 100%

Here are the requirements for 100% completion in GTA Vice City:

Complete all the storyline missions

Purchase every property (safehouse and businesses)

Finish every asset mission (such as Print Works)

Complete the vehicle missions (police, taxi, paramedics, etc.)

Finish the off-road side missions (such as PCJ Playground)

Win all the stadium events at Hymen Memorial

Complete all street races, toy missions, and chopper checkpoints

Find all 36 unique stunt jumps

Collect all 100 hidden packages

Finish all 35 rampages

Rob 15 stores

It seems like there is a lot to do in GTA Vice City. Players should always consult guides on finding certain pickups or collectibles. The real challenge is completing the entire game. 200 health and armor is merely an incentive.

Players can also manipulate save files

There is an alternate method, but it requires extensive knowledge on zip files. Players can try to rename certain files in GTA Vice City. However, they need to be careful when overwriting the game. If they input something incorrectly, it can mess up their save file.

This is technically the easiest method for 100% completion. Nonetheless, players need to know what they're doing. The video above shows a good example of what to do. Before players know it, they can achieve 100% completion. Doing so will give them access to 200 health and armor.

