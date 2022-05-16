5 best cheap gaming headsets for PS5 and PC in 2022

Decent gaming headsets hold the power to make or break your gaming experience. Audio is one of the most ignored sensory qualities that mankind possesses. Unfortunately, most of our attention goes to visuals. This isn't wrong by any means, but the sound is equally pertinent.

Fortunately, in 2022, we have a plethora of fantastic-sounding headsets available on a budget. Yes, you ought to compromise on the build quality and comfort, but we've curated this list with utmost importance to ensure that the gaming headsets strike a good balance.

5 great-sounding budget gaming headsets you can buy

1) Turtle Beach Recon 50P

Insane value for money (Image via Amazon)

The Turtle Beach Recon 50P can be found for as low as $12-13 on sale. For this price, the value-for-money quotient becomes quite special. The headset offers 40mm audio drivers for a fuller sound and a bigger sound stage.

For PlayStation 5 gamers, the added support for 3D audio makes everything feel a lot more immersive. To use it with the PS5, one just needs to connect the headset to the 3.5mm jack on the DualSense controller. We tested these while playing Horizon Forbidden West. Everything in-game sounds rich and detailed with a 360-degree sound stage.

These gaming headsets aren't too bad when it comes to build quality as well. While they are mostly made up of hard plastic and synthetic material for ear cups, the overall comfort for long gaming sessions remains comfortable. The cable quality could have been a tad better with maybe a braided cable on offer, but for the price that these retail for, we aren't complaining.

2) HyperX Cloud Stinger Core

Kingston's HyperX line has been known for its dependable build quality, and the Cloud Stinger Core is no exception. With the weight balancing being done particularly well, it remains comfortable for those times when you are in the mood for longer sessions of games like Call of Duty Warzone. The sliders are also nop-notch, being made out of steel for supreme longevity and adjustment.

The convenience factor can't be denied either. The headset features an easily reachable volume adjustment rocker on the left side of the headset. This allows for quicker volume adjustments. Moreover, the sound quality is impeccable, to say the least. Games like CS:GO and Apex Legends sound full and crisp.

For esports enthusiasts, the unidirectional noise-canceling mic works wonders to ensure that your esports teammates hear you clearly. It also cancels out background noises.

3) SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless

SteelSeries @SteelSeries



Available now:



RT if you're a real one From Nintendo Switch to Android, PC to PS4, the Arctis 1 Wireless is ready to play, everywhereAvailable now: steelseri.es/vduz2 RT if you're a real one From Nintendo Switch to Android, PC to PS4, the Arctis 1 Wireless is ready to play, everywhere👊Available now: steelseri.es/vduz2RT if you're a real one👏 https://t.co/MDbJ4JuDIN

Budget gaming headsets or any budget gadget should strike a logical compromise to bring the cost down. The SteelSeries Arctis 1 Wireless takes the audio drivers from the much more expensive Arctis 7 but compromises on the build a little. So, for the price, these sound better than anything else on the market.

The cushioning on the headband is on the harder side, but we are comfortable recommending that you overlook this minor niggle for the gloriously sounding 40mm drivers. Fortunately, your ears will be plenty comfortable, thanks to large ear cups with soft cushioning.

A detachable noise-canceling mic helps in filtering white noise that might creep into your streams. Overall, the low-profile, durable steel band design makes Arctis 1 Wireless a stupendous option for gamers on a budget.

4) Razer Kraken X

Weighing in at just 250 grams, the Razer Kraken X is a supremely comfortable pair to wear when you are in the mood for longer gaming sessions. The 40mm driver outputs a 7.1 surround sound that gives the consumer a rich soundstage. Games like Apex Legends are particularly enjoyable when a headset does the game's SFX justice. However, the 7.1 output is only available on PC and not on consoles.

The ear cushions are made oval and wide to incorporate most human ears. While not the best, sound leakage is kept to a bare minimum. Also, despite belonging to the budget gaming headsets category, the plastics are sturdy and built to last. The cushioning on the headband has to be the highlight here. It softly sits on the top of your head without exerting pressure and is made out of a soft-to-touch, supple material.

As a whole, the Razer Kraken X is a value-for-money proposition for those looking for solid budget gaming headsets for their PCs and consoles. These headsets may not support 7.1 output on consoles like the PS5, but rest assured, the built-in 3D Audio engine of the PS5 makes them sound quite immersive.

5) Logitech G335

🇺🇦 Grant 🇺🇦 @Grantmander20 2. Logitech G335 - the headset will help dealing with audio issues much easier, also it's the first headset that were comfortable enough for my ears and not herting me with my glasses. 2. Logitech G335 - the headset will help dealing with audio issues much easier, also it's the first headset that were comfortable enough for my ears and not herting me with my glasses. https://t.co/t5X28evmBJ

Logitech G335 comes in a range of poppy colors that will fit into most gamers' setups. Not only will these gaming headsets look good on camera, but they will also sound better than anything else for the price. At just 240 grams, these are even lighter than Razer Kraken X. They also feature a suspension headband design with a user-adjustable strap mechanism that can mold according to one's liking and comfort.

Like most budget gaming headsets, these offer 40mm drivers that provide a balanced soundscape. The highs and mids come off as perfectly balanced while not distorting the audio at all. Simply put, if you are in the market for a headset with a punchy bass repose with crystal clear detail, the G335 should be your pick.

Overall, the elastic headband material, the quality of plastics, and the general aesthetic of this piece make it a must-buy budget headphone for either your PS5 or PC. Also, no other headset offers this level of comfort adjustment on a budget.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Shaheen Banu